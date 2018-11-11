“How we spend our days is how we spend our lives.” — Annie Dillard
Facebook, Instagram, blogs, Snapchat, Twitter, Tumblr, etc., etc., conveyances of the computerized era known collectively as “social media.”
But are they? Social, that is.
Posting updates on one’s own life and perusing others’ lives consumes a good deal of time, but is this really social interaction? Billed as forums for ideas and discussion, for sharing, are these sites really all they claim to be?
The currency of social exchange, as most things, can be used for “good or evil.” Many sites, interchanges and entries are witty, revealing and well-thought out. There are thousands of relevant group chats, clubs and online communities solving problems, and millions of people trading ideas and meeting to tackle issues on line.
So, what’s the harm? Plenty, according to social scientists, including increased unhappiness and escalating suicide rates. Even with this constant barrage of “socialization,” many are feeling isolated. There is no human connection with social media. We are not experiencing life firsthand, but having a sort of revolving virtual reality experience. It is a great irony of our age that though we are more connected, we are actually less so.
Should social media more accurately be called “anti-social” media?
Who hasn’t fallen victim at a social gathering, say dinner at a restaurant with friends, to one or more attendees so busy texting, checking Facebook and answering phone calls it’s impossible to carry on a conversation? What about the “critical” bits of information we usually glean from such exchanges, such as discovering your former classmate is in Chicago shopping this weekend, when you don’t even know where she lives and haven’t for the last thirty years? And does anyone really want to see, except possibly your gastrologist, what you had to eat today?
On a national scale, who hasn’t turned on the morning news to find out the day’s weather and suffered an onslaught of the latest projectiles from our tweeting president? This is not communication, it’s ranting.
One size does not fit all in social media any more than in tennis shoes.
All of this is particularly damaging for young people. Their unsophisticated willingness to buy into the glossy accounts of others’ fabulous lives is causing increasing low self-esteem, and producing overriding dissatisfaction with their own lives. They compare their relatively tame — normal — lives with the lives of those more beautiful, more interesting and more sociable. Which to their inexperienced eyes, looks to be, well, basically everyone else.
Much of the illusion they buy into is within the inherent falseness of social media, from the seemingly innocuous act of simple selection — you’re certainly not posting your most unflattering photos — to photo-manipulation and digital “Botox.” But, this is curious. Have you ever, even once, heard anyone say, “Everyone loves her because she is so perfect.” It is never perfection we connect with; it is humanness.
If people weren’t so busy watching everyone else’s life, or cultivating their own picture-perfect life, they could — novel idea — be actually living their own life! Plus, they could live it immersed in the many wonderful connections they are making and interesting things they are doing, rather than obsessing over capturing and posting their experiences for others’ consumption.
Here’s some really breaking news: Most of those whose lives are truly interesting are busy living them.
One of the worst outcomes of all this “socializing” is that it takes time — tremendous amounts of time. Time to create those carefully curated images, time to comment and forward every message you agree with and nix, without considering those you don’t. Is it really surprising we’re so divided? Everyone is talking; no one is listening.
We can now be privy to a running account of the lives of nearly everyone we’ve ever met, and many we haven’t — those friends of friends. Facebook and Instagram, particularly, are often the modern version of the “Christmas Letter That Does Not End.” And there are the blogs, those unedited, unfiltered versions of the author’s thoughts, stream of consciousness without end, which might be better prefaced: “Dear Diary.”
Where did the concept of privacy go? And what happened to discretion?
And, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” (Mary Oliver)
Curate and post it? Or live it?
