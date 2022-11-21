Iowa kids and families need tax relief

America has just endured a highly contested and divisive election. As the year comes to a close Congress now will focus its attention on legislation during the upcoming lame duck session. It’s a great opportunity to heal wounds and reunite our country. With a tight timeline, we will soon see where lawmakers’ priorities lie. The Child Tax Credit is a nonpartisan policy that can address both economic and broader societal issues and should be included among these priorities. Our elected officials should seize this opportunity to come together and work for the American people.

Both parties are interested in fostering positive economic conditions for all Americans. Parents specifically need financial stability to successfully raise their children. Especially with the added burden of inflation, this stability too often evades families across Iowa and the nation. Senators Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., are offering a solution. They suggest a monthly benefit of $350 for children under age 6 and $250 for children aged 6-17. Rather than attempting to help through some byzantine web of government assistance programs, Congress can simply move on this version of an enhanced CTC, allow parents to keep more of their money, and let them use the resources on what they know is best for their children.

Iowa would benefit from this plan. For example, many businesses in the state are still attempting to rebound from the pandemic. Restaurants specifically have struggled to make a comeback from COVID-induced shutdowns because of rising costs and shifts in consumer spending due to inflation. Families benefiting from a strengthened CTC would have more money at their disposal for activities like going out to eat. This would be a massive benefit for communities throughout the state that rely on the success of small, independent business.

These businesses would also feel less of a squeeze in ensuring the well-being of their employees. For childcare specifically, many Iowans are paying more than they are for housing, leading them to reconsider their participation in the workforce. An updated CTC would help combat the rising costs eating away at parents’ paychecks and offer support for critical services like childcare and healthcare.

Our own senators — Joni Ernst, R-IA, and Chuck Grassley, R-IA — have a record of working on a bipartisan basis to advance policies relevant to Iowan families. Supporting a simplified CTC proposal is a great way to help working mothers and fathers. Time is running out for Congress to work together and pass badly needed family-oriented legislation that will help all American kids and their families. If not now, when?