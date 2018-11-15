The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is proud to be one of 795 community foundations in the United States making tremendous impacts and providing a unique place for charitable people to become involved. Community Foundation Week, Nov. 12 through today, is a time to recognize the important role CFNEIA plays in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges. Even in you are not aware of CFNEIA, you’ve likely felt its impact.
CFNEIA is an independent, public nonprofit that connects resources from individual and institutional donors to local nonprofit organizations that are the heart of strong, vibrant communities. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has granted $90 million over its 62-year history and holds $112 million in assets. These numbers reflect CFNEIA’s ability to respond across its 20-county region, not only today, but for generations to come. In 1956, the vision of impacting the Cedar Valley forever was brought to life through the determination and generosity of community-minded leaders. Today, this vision continues to grow because of the ongoing support of those who care about their community.
As CFNEIA grows, our responsibility to be a more active community leader also increases. In September, CFNEIA announced four new community initiatives as part of our strategic plan to increase our leadership role in Black Hawk County. These initiatives address critical community needs and increase the quality of life for residents. The leadership areas include child care, workforce readiness, art and culture, and nonprofit capacity building. Through active staff leadership roles, convening of partners, grantmaking and community collaboration, CFNEIA will lead the way in addressing these key community issues.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa meets national standards for U.S. community foundations, meeting the highest standards in philanthropy for 13 years. As an accredited foundation, CFNEIA is able to carry out two important state-legislated programs focused on increasing philanthropic activity to enhance the quality of life for Iowans, and act as the host foundation for 24 affiliate community foundations across Iowa, working with over 350 volunteers to make critical impacts in rural and urban areas.
The County Endowment Fund program annually distributes eight-tenths of one percent (0.8%) of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue ($11.36 million in FY19) to be used for grantmaking and endowment building among qualified foundations, like CFNEIA, and affiliates associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
The Endow Iowa 25 percent tax credit program has leveraged over $263 million in endowment gifts to support Iowa communities and charitable causes since 2004. The program has made nearly $62 million in tax credits available to Iowans who contribute to an endowed fund at an accredited community foundation in the state. Six million dollars in credits are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis annually, and while the 2018 credits have been exhausted, gifts may qualify for 2019 Endow Iowa tax credits.
As we enter the giving season, America’s generosity surges. Millions of people from every background will be looking to give back to the communities that have supported them. They’ll also look to ensure their heartfelt giving— however they choose to give — will have the most impact. That’s why so many of them will choose to give to or through a community foundation.
A gift CFNEIA is an investment in the future of your community. We are “here for good” for everyone across our region. I hope you’ll join us in recognizing the difference we can make together and consider giving to or through CFNEIA or one of our 24 affiliate foundations.
Go to www.cfneia.org to learn more about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
