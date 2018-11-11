We are now 50 years removed from the publication of Dr. Paul Erhlich’s dystopian classic, “The Population Bomb.” He foresaw a bleak future, predicting that “in the 1970s the world will undergo famines — hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now.”
Like so many in that phase of apocalyptic environmentalism, he was also convinced we were on the verge on running out of most of the resources necessary to sustain life — sort of a double whammy of doom. Throw in predictions of global cooling from some of our deepest climate thinkers and it was not surprising President Carter detected and spoke of a national “crisis of confidence” a few years later.
Erhlich believed “crash programs” were needed to address a variety of problems. It was too late for government to solve the population bomb, he feared, and that was a source of much despair. But it was not too late for Iowa native Norman Borlaug — sometimes known as the man who saved a billion lives — and hero agri-business companies to revolutionize agriculture making it much more productive and efficient than he could have imagined. Fifty years later, 7.6 billion worldwide are better fed than 3.5 billion at that time. Even the old saying, “eat your vegetables because millions in China are starving” no longer applies. There were no mass famines in the 1970s and resource depletion was much exaggerated.
Erhlich missed the mark on his main prediction, but on a secondary point — quality of life — he made a great deal of sense. It’s not so much how many people the Earth, or this country, can support. A more important question is how many it can support if we want an abundance of wide open unspoiled spaces, less pollution and, as far as that goes, a reasonable amount of personal privacy? And what about our carbon footprint we are so often warned about?
As Americans, we have little control over the population of other countries. We can send condoms and the pill and offer a few words of advice, but that’s about it. We do, however, have some say over our own population. Ironically, by the time Erhlich published his book, the baby boom was over and America’s native-born population was beginning to stabilize. But it has grown from 200 million in 1968 to 330 million today mostly due to immigration of both the legal and illegal variety. It is projected to be a half billion by 2050, not that far away if you think about it, and many more by the turn of the next century.
It’s another example of liberal hypocrisy, to support unlimited abortions and continually virtue signal about preserving a clean environment on the one hand but not address rapid population growth and its effect on our quality of life on the other.
America needs immigrants — we’ll take all the doctors, engineers, skilled laborers we need — but it baffles me how so much of the environmental left also supports open borders and sanctuary cities that will pointlessly increase our population in the years ahead. Can importing a future Democratic majority be that important? As several immigrant caravans approach our southern border and birth tourism is a thriving industry, it is an issue our liberal friends should ponder.
