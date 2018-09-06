I was born in England in 1942, in the middle of World War II. In July 1945 a war-weary British electorate chose Clement Attlee over Winston Churchill, mostly because they didn’t want to hear that we might have to fight the Soviet Union next.
Attlee was an avowed socialist and proceeded to nationalize most major industries — water, gas and electricity companies, railroads, bus service in major cities, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, coal mining, steel, telephone service and many others. He also introduced the National Health Service as the single-payer health care system many in the USA would like to see.
The result was an unmitigated disaster. Britain was an economic basket case for more than 30 years until most of the nationalization was undone in 1978. I emigrated to the USA in 1965.
Once an industry is nationalized it becomes a monopoly, with no incentive to improve products or services, and its main interest is pleasing the politicians who control its budgets, not its customers. By the early 1970s there was a six-month wait to get telephone service installed, railway stations became famous for the stale sandwiches in their snack bars and trains were running 20 miles per hour slower than in pre-World War II years because of lack of track maintenance.
Unions became as powerful as the government workers unions in the U.S. are today, with influence with politicians being more important than economics. When working with European clients in the early 1970s I couldn’t bear to read the UK Times because the front page was always filled with news of strikes. Britain’s ship-building industry died because of persistent strikes.
The leader of the Miner’s Union shut down the mines in winter hoping to force the government to give in by leaving citizens with no coal to heat their houses. Fortunately the then Conservative government had stockpiled enough coal and eventually broke the union.
The top income tax rate was 95 percent as celebrated by a line in the Beatles song “Taxman” — “nineteen for you and one for me.” That removed all the incentive to start a new business. The top tax rate was slashed in 1978. In 1979 there were more new business formations than in the previous 10 years combined, and the economy has been far better ever since.
The only part of Attlee’s socialism that’s left is the NHS, which is still a sacred cow. Last year young doctors went on strike and the NHS couldn’t hire enough nurses because the pay scales were so low. For non-essential surgery there is a six to eight month wait. That’s not terrible unless you need a hip replacement and can’t sleep at night because of the pain. Everyone who can afford it buys private insurance.
In the 1950s family doctors were paid based on how many people signed up with them, so of course they signed as many people as possible. To see your doctor you had to show up, without an appointment, during “surgery hours” and were seen on a first come, first served basis, resulting in hours-long waits.
You can get an idea of this by visiting any inner city hospital emergency room. Judging by stories in the UK Times, which I read online every day, there hasn’t been much improvement. By comparison hospitals around the U.S. are building new facilities with all private rooms to attract patients.
The usual argument that government-run health care works well in the Scandinavian countries and Canada ignores the fact they don’t have poor minorities who have bad diets and poor health. That may change now that some of these countries have allowed an influx of refugees.
The history of socialist experiments is uniformly bad. USSR stood for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Venezuela is in the process of starving its citizens. Cuba has been doing that for years. It is unfortunate our schools don’t teach history any more. If they did perhaps the young ultra-liberal Bernie supporters wouldn’t be so enthusiastic about having the government pay for everything, or at least would know where the government gets the money they want it to spend.
