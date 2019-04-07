Iowans filling up their cars over the past few months have noticed their gasoline tabs are rising, bringing unpleasant memories from the early 2000s. High and rising gas prices aren’t the only road expense Iowans should worry about this year.
The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works is considering a pilot program that would raise truck weight limits on highways, leading to a further degradation of America’s crumbling roads. Instead of doubling down on pilot programs that will surely raise costs for motorists down the road, Congress should pave the way for true infrastructure reform.
As a sparsely populated state, Iowans regularly have to travel on long stretches of highway to get to their destination. Unfortunately, these roadways are increasingly becoming untraversable. The Federal Highway Administration has deemed a fifth of the state’s nearly 25,000 bridges as structurally deficient, and more than a million Iowans cross these subpar bridges each day. Meanwhile, about a tenth of the state’s roads are in poor condition as rated by the federal government. The sorry state of Iowa’s roads prompted then-Gov. Terry Branstad to sign into law a 10 cents per gallon fuel tax increase in 2015, which is funding a four-year, $3.4 billion transportation improvement program beginning in 2019.
This tax-and-spend approach to improving infrastructure has a poor track record, and the federal government’s truck weight gambit certainly won’t help matters. To see why, Iowans should look to Michigan’s experiment with allowing the highest truck weight limits in the country. Michigan’s roads are also repeatedly ranked as among the nation’s worst. In the first of its kind, a study by Lv15 used more than 15 million pictures taken by iPhone dash cam apps to compare the roads of different states by categories such as pavement cracking, potholes and surface flatness.
The researchers found that even among fellow Midwestern states such as Iowa, Indiana and Ohio with similarly rough winters, Michigan was dead last in road quality. Of course, some correlation between truck weight limits and road quality doesn’t mean that one causes the other. But the study was able to rule out relationships between road quality and factors such as gasoline tax rates and state construction, implying there were other factors at play. According to a 2018 analysis by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, trucks cause an average of 60 cents per mile in damage to roads, whereas cars cause next to no damage. It’s not only the truck’s weight that contributes to these excessive damage costs but also the length.
It’s easy to look at those lopsided figures and conclude trucks should be paying far more in gasoline taxes and tolls than they are now compared to cars. But alongside trains and ships, trucks are a vital piece in the puzzle of providing reliable, inexpensive delivery to millions of Americans. Current federal weight limits simply ensure behemoth trucks don’t cause an unsustainable situation where roadways have to be cordoned off and repaired every couple of years.
Any increased infrastructure costs as a result of higher federal weights would have to be paid twice — once at a state level and once at a federal level. The Highway Trust Fund, which is funded at the federal level through a 18.4 cents per gallon gas tax, is projected to run out of money in the next five years. Increasing stress on the nation’s roadways by throwing heavier trucks in the midst would hasten the day of reckoning, raising the possibility of politicians raising the gas tax.
It will be up to strong EPW Committee leaders such as Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to push back against lawmakers proposing reckless infrastructure policies. By maintaining truck weight limits and starting a real dialogue on infrastructure reform, lawmakers can drive costs for families and keep tax hikes off the table.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.