Hawkeye Area Labor Council AFL-CIO endorses candidates

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council AFL-CIO has a longstanding tradition of vetting and endorsing political candidates in every election. Unions do not make political endorsements on a whim, so I would like to explain our endorsement procedures and criteria.

Candidates must meet with a representative from the labor council, and then complete a questionnaire if they are running for a local race such as school board or city council. We ask questions that affect all workers, not just union workers. We believe that when we all do better, we all do better.

The candidate traditionally attends a monthly delegate meeting to address the delegation of the labor council or chapter in which that candidate is running. The HALC currently covers 26 counties and has five chapters in those counties. If the questionnaire has been passed by the candidate and the delegation votes to endorse, then the candidate is endorsed. All endorsements require that two-thirds of the delegation present vote to approve endorsement.

State candidates must complete a candidate academy to be considered along with the above requirements. A state candidate must first traditionally receive a recommendation for endorsement by the Area Labor Council in the candidates district, then that recommendation is sent to the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, where every affiliated union in the state has a vote on the endorsement through their declared delegates and again requires two-thirds approval. The endorsement of Federal candidates is done in a similar fashion and also requires two-thirds approval from the delegates throughout the state.

We focus on working family issues and pay attention to voting records of incumbents. We believe elected officials should serve all constituents regardless of party affiliation. Contrary to belief, we are nonpartisan and follow policy, not party.

Historically one party has better supported working family issues in the state of Iowa, so it follows that in most cases, unions will back candidates from the Democratic Party. Republicans have been endorsed before if they get through the vetting process. Many Republicans refuse to take part in the vetting process; therefore we cannot even consider those individuals.

This year the HALC endorsed the following candidates who fall in our jurisdiction for the Nov. 8 midterm elections:

Iowa House – Elizabeth Wilson, Eric Gjerde, Jeff Cooling, Sami Scheetz, Tracy Ehlert, Art Staed, Kris Nall, Sara Yedlik, Amy Nielsen, Dave Jacoby, Ellinor Levin, Timi Brown-Powers, Jerome Amos Jr., Bob Kressig, Kate Wyatt, Sharon Steckman , Sue Cahill, Sarah Smith, Carissa Froyum, Terry McGovern.

Iowa Senate - Molly Donahue, Liz Bennett, Todd Taylor, Charlie McClintock, Zach Wahls, Janice Weiner, Kevin Kenny, Whitney Mixdorf.

U.S. Congress – District 1, Christina Bohannan; District 2, Liz Mathis; District 3, Cindy Axne, District 4, Ryan Melton.

Statewide races

U.S. Senate – Mike Franken.

Governor – Deidre DeJear.

Secretary of State – Joel Miller.

Attorney General – Tom Miller.

Auditor of State – Rob Sand.

Treasurer of State – Mike Fitzgerald.

Secretary of Agriculture – John Norwood.

County races

Black Hawk County

County Supervisor – Tavis Hall, Glen Keith.