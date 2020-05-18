Guest Editorial: We must reform our food and farm system

The state of Iowa is failing us. As COVID-19 ravages our communities, Gov. Kim Reynolds is abdicating her responsibility to protect the health and safety of Iowans across the state. With more than 14,000 people ill and more than 350 dead, there is no excuse for the lack of leadership we’re witnessing.
In meatpacking plants alone, we’ve seen more than 1,400 workers fall ill. If our governor had stepped up to enforce strong precautions in slaughterhouses earlier, these 1,400 cases could have been prevented. Instead, Reynolds ignored public health officials and left CEOs in charge, once again putting the pocketbook of multi-billion dollar corporations before the needs of everyday Iowans.
While corporations like Tyson run fear mongering PR campaigns about the possibility of food shortages to the public, they’re simultaneously playing insider games to further deregulate the industry. From increasing slaughterhouse line speeds to fast tracking the construction of new factory farms, these global agribusiness corporations are focused on their bottom lines instead of the health and well-being of their employees.
At what point do we put a stop to the corporate control found within our food and farm system? How many must die before we acknowledge that these monopolistic companies were ticking time bombs to begin with?
We must reform our food and farm system. COVID-19 has exposed the cracks that have existed for decades. Allowing a handful of multi-billion dollar corporations near-complete control of our food supply is not a viable option if we wish to avoid supply chain issues and food scarcity concerns during future crises.
We need to rebuild our food-chain infrastructure around a system of regional food hubs, smaller scale lockers, and grain reserves. Not only will this provide a better safety net for the next global crisis, it will revitalize our rural communities and independent family farms, provide more jobs, and give control back to our communities.
The first step to achieving a better, safer food and farm system is to enact a moratorium on factory farms. We will never climb out of this hole as long as we keep digging. We need to take a time-out to assess the next steps in transitioning to an agriculture system that works for all of us. It took decades of bad policy to create the failing food system we have today. We won’t get to where we need to be overnight — which is why we must start now.
Reynolds must enact an immediate six-month moratorium on new and expanding factory farms. While factory farms are being forced to euthanize their livestock because of this faulty supply chain, there is no acceptable reason to continue expanding the industry.
Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening. Across the state, we are seeing applications for new operations in our communities. Enough is enough. We need to learn a lesson from this pandemic, not continue building the foundation for the next catastrophe. Governor Reynolds must immediately enact a six-month factory farm moratorium to protect our communities, our health, and our food supply.
Emma Schmit is an organizer for Food & Water Watch fighting for healthy food, clean water, and a liveable climate. Julie Duhn is a member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement from Hardin County. Julie recognized the harmful impacts of factory farms after developing a skin infection as a result of kayaking in a lake polluted with run-off from factory farms in 2016.
