GUEST EDITORIAL: Group: Remove "Columbus" from Catholic high school's name

For many of us, our teachers taught that Columbus discovered the “New World” (ignoring other Europeans there first, and more importantly, the people who already lived there) and brought Christianity to its native people. Columbus should be commemorated for his courage and navigation skills. However, based upon recent disclosure of more accurate historical information, Columbus’ conduct during his four voyages to the “New World” (Caribbean islands) defiled Christian values.
There is credible evidence that Christopher Columbus was involved in the enslavement, mutilation, sexual abuse, and killing of Native Americans. A bibliography of historical documents and reference materials, supporting such contentions, are noted at the following website: changechsname.org.
Although Columbus represented to the Spanish monarchs, Ferdinand and Isabella, that his sailing expeditions were intended to spread Christianity, his journals reflected that, when he reached the “New World,” Columbus focused on searching for gold and other wealth, not Christian conversion. When Native Americans were unable to produce this wealth, Columbus resorted to physical abuse of the natives, including mutilation, and also enslaved Native Americans to be sold on his return to Europe.
Columbus might be considered the “Father of Slavery” in the Americas because he enslaved and sold Native Americans approximately 100 years before Africans were enslaved and sold in North America. Although the Catholic Church condoned slavery in certain circumstances at the time of Columbus, the church never condoned inhumane treatment, such as sexual abuse, rape and killing of slaves or indigenous people. As noted by historical information, Columbus’ men perpetrated such atrocities of Native Americans with Columbus’ authorization, approval and/or participation. If you do not believe that this information is accurate, please do your own research. There are numerous supporting books and articles identified on the above-noted website. Today’s Catholic Church regards all forms of slavery as immoral and recognizes that Europeans committed crimes against Native Americans.
Without knowledge of these atrocities, many communities and organizations, in good faith, originally named themselves after Columbus. After discovery of more accurate historical information, many states and communities have discontinued the celebration of “Columbus Day” and now commemorate the indigenous natives who were wrongfully mistreated.
Concerned that the name “Columbus” did not accurately represent the values of Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, CHS alumni/supporters provided this historical information to the Cedar Valley Catholic School Board of Education for its meeting Aug. 6, 2020, and for its meeting Oct. 1, 2020.
The board and archdiocese have initially declined our request to remove the name “Columbus” from our high school, but we hope and pray that further study of this matter will encourage them to properly address this moral issue and to reconcile our school’s name with our school’s values, as fully explained in the above-noted website.
The recognition of the wrongdoings of Christopher Columbus is not “cancel culture,” but what we were taught in Catholic schools: “Christian culture.” Respectfully, we do not believe that the founders of Columbus Catholic High School would have, or could have in good faith, named our Catholic high school (or any school) after Christopher Columbus if they had known the accurate history of Columbus. We urge those supporters of “Christian culture” to support this effort, as described in our website: changechsname.org. Our high school deserves a name which reflects its Christian values.
Please understand that our request to remove the “Columbus” name from our school is not personal criticism of the school, but only an attempt to reconcile the school’s name with its traditional Christian values and its value-based education.
This editorial was submitted by a group of friends and alumni of Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo. A list of individuals supporting this position can be found in an advertisement on page A3 of today’s Courier, and on the group’s website changechsname.org.
Our request to remove the “Columbus” name from our school is not personal criticism of the school, but only an attempt to reconcile the school’s name with its traditional Christian values and its value-based education.