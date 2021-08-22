GUEST EDITORIAL: Group: Remove "Columbus" from Catholic high school's name

For many of us, our teachers taught that Columbus discovered the “New World” (ignoring other Europeans there first, and more importantly, the people who already lived there) and brought Christianity to its native people. Columbus should be commemorated for his courage and navigation skills. However, based upon recent disclosure of more accurate historical information, Columbus’ conduct during his four voyages to the “New World” (Caribbean islands) defiled Christian values.

There is credible evidence that Christopher Columbus was involved in the enslavement, mutilation, sexual abuse, and killing of Native Americans. A bibliography of historical documents and reference materials, supporting such contentions, are noted at the following website: changechsname.org.

Although Columbus represented to the Spanish monarchs, Ferdinand and Isabella, that his sailing expeditions were intended to spread Christianity, his journals reflected that, when he reached the “New World,” Columbus focused on searching for gold and other wealth, not Christian conversion. When Native Americans were unable to produce this wealth, Columbus resorted to physical abuse of the natives, including mutilation, and also enslaved Native Americans to be sold on his return to Europe.