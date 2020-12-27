GUEST COLUMN:

“Hope is but the dream of those that wake.” (Prior)
A common refrain heard throughout this holiday season, even months before the first wreath was hung, was not “Jingle Bells” or even Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.” It was some version of “Goodbye and Good Riddance to 2020!”
True enough, 2020 has been anything but easy for each and every one of us, and to wildly varying degrees. The most tragic: lives lost, 322,000 and counting American lives. Livelihoods lost, the economic toll staggering. And the toll COVID has wracked upon our exhausted medical community.
No aspect of any of our lives has remained untouched, from how our children go to school to how we socialize. For even the luckiest of us who have not lost loved ones or jobs, the emotional quota is enormous: Virtual hugs just don’t cut it. Family gatherings have become a bizarre Zoom version of the title sequence of “The Brady Bunch”; each of us in a separate box. And who has not watched a movie, say “Christmas Vacation,” and marveled that a whole extended family is under one roof, even Cousin Eddie?
It has been a long year of seemingly endless losses and the stress of trying to make up for them. Among the litany of disasters of 2020: racial strife, the erratic weather, and a contested election. 2020 has been anything but the “Year of Perfect Vision.” Or has it?
COVID-19 did begin in 2019; so, we must absolve 2020 of that charge.
And we cannot blame the racial unrest on 2020. Those seeds were germinating from the time the first slave ship docked in Virginia 400 years ago. Perhaps, instead, there is now forward momentum, the fine-tuning of laws and moral considerations instigated decades ago.
And as to climate concerns, there is a new commitment to conservation, recognition we must make changes in the way we live if we are to have a planet to live on. A new resolve exists to renew old initiatives, to work together toward a common goal.
As for the 2020 election strife, take heart. Although a third of “The Supremes” are our current president’s nominees, they did not cave when called upon to uphold the Constitution. All attempts to disenfranchise the election have failed; our democracy stands strong.
2020 has invaluable lessons, and not just the obvious one that none of us wants to repeat it. But this year has told us what we do want and what we desperately need, what we truly value. It is each other. We miss each other. We miss our families, we miss our friends, we miss our lives before COVID. 2020 may have less-than-perfect vision, but it opened our eyes to the fact we are all in this together, inexorably connected.
We have adapted amazingly, and by adaptation evolved, a spiritual revival as well as our psyches crave such connection. We have all improvised, created, extended herculean efforts to stay in touch and to find a touchstone in this seemingly unfurling world. Technological advances and ingenuity shone through each time we were challenged. From health care workers, to moms turned teachers, to business owners and workers, a standing ovation for a weary planet, a toast to each who persevered. And huge accolades to researchers and scientists, who in record time developed a vaccine to combat this devastating virus. If ever there was hope for humanity, it is now. If ever there was a time to take a collective bow, this is it.
On Dec. 21, the winter solstice, the two largest planets in our solar system aligned, a conjunction the world will not see again until 2080. By then, will all our problems be solved? Probably not. But it is conceivable the world of 2080 will look back on 2020 as a pivotal year, a year which helped determine and shape the future, a year of great challenges and great strides.
We are all hoping for a better 2021. We have it within our power to make it so. Our vision is clearer now, our resolve stronger. So, let us raise a glass this New Year’s Eve and toast to ringing in the New Year, and to remembering the old.
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.