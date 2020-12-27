GUEST COLUMN:

COVID-19 did begin in 2019; so, we must absolve 2020 of that charge.

And we cannot blame the racial unrest on 2020. Those seeds were germinating from the time the first slave ship docked in Virginia 400 years ago. Perhaps, instead, there is now forward momentum, the fine-tuning of laws and moral considerations instigated decades ago.

And as to climate concerns, there is a new commitment to conservation, recognition we must make changes in the way we live if we are to have a planet to live on. A new resolve exists to renew old initiatives, to work together toward a common goal.

As for the 2020 election strife, take heart. Although a third of “The Supremes” are our current president’s nominees, they did not cave when called upon to uphold the Constitution. All attempts to disenfranchise the election have failed; our democracy stands strong.

2020 has invaluable lessons, and not just the obvious one that none of us wants to repeat it. But this year has told us what we do want and what we desperately need, what we truly value. It is each other. We miss each other. We miss our families, we miss our friends, we miss our lives before COVID. 2020 may have less-than-perfect vision, but it opened our eyes to the fact we are all in this together, inexorably connected.