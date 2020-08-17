× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- I would like to respond to the guest column of Aug. 5 in The Courier by LaTanya Graves, Ras Smith, Belinda Creighton-Smith, David Goodson, Ryan Stevenson, and Tavis Hall headlined “What change looks like in Waterloo.”

I served as the chief of police in Waterloo from April 1990 until I took a duty-related disability retirement in October 2000. During my tenure, I worked hard to build positive relationships with the African-American community. I had my own talk show on KBBG radio with the late Lou Porter every Thursday morning for an hour. I worked closely with the NAACP president at the time, the late Dr. Walter Cunningham, to improve relations between the Waterloo police and the black community. I established on-going relationship with former Black Hawk County Supervisor Leon Mosley that continues to this day. I was able to quadruple the number of Black police officers in Waterloo.

After my retirement, I taught criminal justice at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls for 16 years. I taught 10 courses including community oriented policing, policing in a multi-cultural society and juvenile justice. A consistent theme in my courses was that for the police to be effective in controlling crime, they needed to earn the trust and support of the community. I taught my students that a good police officer was a public servant and a peace maker.