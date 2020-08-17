WATERLOO -- I would like to respond to the guest column of Aug. 5 in The Courier by LaTanya Graves, Ras Smith, Belinda Creighton-Smith, David Goodson, Ryan Stevenson, and Tavis Hall headlined “What change looks like in Waterloo.”
I served as the chief of police in Waterloo from April 1990 until I took a duty-related disability retirement in October 2000. During my tenure, I worked hard to build positive relationships with the African-American community. I had my own talk show on KBBG radio with the late Lou Porter every Thursday morning for an hour. I worked closely with the NAACP president at the time, the late Dr. Walter Cunningham, to improve relations between the Waterloo police and the black community. I established on-going relationship with former Black Hawk County Supervisor Leon Mosley that continues to this day. I was able to quadruple the number of Black police officers in Waterloo.
After my retirement, I taught criminal justice at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls for 16 years. I taught 10 courses including community oriented policing, policing in a multi-cultural society and juvenile justice. A consistent theme in my courses was that for the police to be effective in controlling crime, they needed to earn the trust and support of the community. I taught my students that a good police officer was a public servant and a peace maker.
The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota, police has started a new wave of Black Lives Matter protests that has spread across all of America. There is no doubt there remains much to be done to improve the relationship between the police and the Black community. The guest column called for specific proposals that were thoughtful and important, such as adopting a holistic policing approach that strengthens the ties between our police officers and the community they serve, which is something I tried hard to accomplish during my 10-and-a-half years as chief. I support calls for a duty to intervene policy as well as the decriminalization of marijuana.
The one thing that I cannot support, and the real purpose of this response, is the changing of the Waterloo Police Department logo, the griffin. The griffin symbolizes strength and leadership. It's a universally good choice in a name and as a symbol. In heraldry, the griffin's amalgamation of a lion and an eagle symbolizes courage and boldness, and it is always drawn to powerful, fierce monsters. It is used to denote strength and military courage and leadership. Waterloo police officers wear it proudly on their uniforms and it adorns the doors of their cars.
It has been suggested by some that the griffin is a symbol rooted in the history of the KKK. A thorough academic search finds no such tie to this despicable organization that bought terror to the Black population. A report on the history of the Ku Klux Klan, America’s first terrorist organization, was prepared by the Klanwatch Project of the esteemed Southern Poverty Law Center. Klanwatch was formed in 1981 to help curb Klan and racist violence through litigation, education and monitoring. The only griffin reference is the last name of a 1982 North Carolina KKK leader. I would like to challenge those make this claim to produce evidence to support it.
There is no doubt there are many important systematic changes that need to take place to improve relations between the Waterloo Police and the Black community. Removal of the Griffin is certainly not one of them.
Bernal Koehrsen, former Waterloo police chief, taught criminal justice at Ellsworth Community College for 16 years and currently serves as the Hardin County veterans affairs director.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!