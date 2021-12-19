GUEST COLUMN: Yes, Virginia, there is a United States

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

And yes, Virginia — and Iowa — and the other 48, there is a nation.

In history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon’s letter to the editor of the New York Sun in 1897, she asks for a definitive answer as to whether there is or is not a Santa Claus. While Virginia’s letter is questioning the existence of a mythical figure, behind it is a concept we are all too likely to forget in these fraught times. Underlying her question is a basic premise with more political acumen than a thousand politicians and analysts could spew out. It has to do with the spirit of our nation.

Of course, there are ample issues for disagreement and dissension in the United States, intensified by COVID still raging and unwelcome delta and omicron rearing their ugly heads. Arguments about vaccinating or not vaccinating. Gun debates, abortion debates, human rights debates, racial debates, how our children are taught, even how we define an individual, all fodder for argument. Families not speaking, friends on the outs, rights violations and accusations, injustice. Not to mention controversial or bungled moves raising yet more questions about our country’s leadership role in the world. The left going further to the left, the right veering further right. And everybody absolutely believing he or she, or they, are right! We have all been affected by the “skepticism of a skeptical age,” as Francis Pharcellus Church wrote in his famous editorial.

Santa Claus and the United States have much more in common than they initially appear to. That “jolly old elf” and our nation both started as a dream, the embodiment of an idea, and both are sustained by that dream. They may have morphed into skinny mall Santa or been corrupted by contentious claims of “this land is my land and only mine,” but both exist by believing in them. As Virginia wondered about Santa over a century ago, this holiday season many wonder about our country. But the core of the United States is much more intangible than its constitution and laws. It is the underlying belief in it, and that requires defending.

We all love stories. Is not the real “story behind the story” what we tell ourselves in the magic of belief? So, who brings the gifts? Is it not more important to recognize them? And not just our own gifts but the whole array our families and communities have through citizenship? How much better to abide by that most old-fashioned of sentiments and believe we are “blessed.”

Santa Claus and our country have this also in common. No matter how many letters we send to the North Pole or how many expletives we spew about what is wrong with the U.S., neither acts as “Amazon’s Wish Fulfillment Center” on steroids. Getting everything we want under the tree is impossible, as impossible as pleasing all of the people all of the time in our vast and diverse country.

A veteran newsman at the Sun, Church answered Virginia’s letter, writing: “there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man … could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance … push aside that curtain … to the beauty and glory beyond.”

What’s wrong with the United States? Plenty.

But what’s right with it? Plenty more.

Don’t we love patriotic anthems and holiday carols for their hopeful message of belief in something bigger, whether it is our country or Santa Claus? The strength of our nation is not embodied in its headlines and “breaking news.” It is in the hearts of its people. Which is exactly what Church wrote assuring Virginia of the truth of her belief: “In all this world there is nothing else so real and abiding.”

Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.