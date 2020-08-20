GUEST COLUMN: Women's suffrage: Hard won, not done

The theme of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration is “Hard Won — Not Done.” The “Hard Won” element is in recognition of the 72 year — if not longer — fight to garner equal representation at the ballot box and in positions of leadership in government, business and industry. Passage of the Equal Pay Act and Family and Medical Leave Act are other important milestones in advancing the position of women.

But, as witnessed by continual sexual harassment, spousal abuse, different legal rights for men and women, distinct societal expectations, women holding a minority of elected positions at city council, school board, county board, state legislature and U.S. Congress, minority representation of females on corporate boards of directors, female minority as business CEOs, women earning about 80% of men’s pay in similar positions and America ranking 53rd on the Global Gender Gap Index, the “Not Done” portion of Iowa’s 100-year commemoration is legitimate.

As noted in the Aug. 1-2 issue of The Wall Street Journal, the 19th Amendment was really just the start to extend, protect and defend democracy. One hundred years later — if not 172 years — women stand in the forefront to achieve greater diversity and equal rights.