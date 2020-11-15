GUEST COLUMN: With our help, small businesses weathering the storm

The story of our small businesses in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa (Region 7) in the last federal fiscal year can be summed up by saying our community of small business owners have been weathering waves of unexpected storms. Who knew that a global pandemic would affect us? Who could have imagined a derecho of straight-line winds blowing through Iowa would turn out to be the largest storm disaster in SBA’s history?

Like small rafts pitted against an unruly sea, small businesses confronted and still are encountering oversized waves that just seem to endlessly overwhelm them, forcing them to make changes and adjustments in a world outside their control.

The U.S. Small Business Administration, a tugboat- sized federal agency which has been there to help small businesses since 1953, was tasked to launch counseling lifeboats and financial lifelines as never before. The CARES Act of 2020 that was approved by the U.S. Congress and the president raised the SBA’s obligation to small businesses significantly. We ramped up and acted fast. I believe no other agency of the federal government could have cared any more and worked as hard with our financial and counseling resources than the SBA. All the while, our small agency continued its regular lending support, counseling, and training in support of small businesses.