GUEST COLUMN: Will John Adams have to "repent in Heaven"?

Two hundred and forty four years ago John Adams wrote, “Posterity! You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven, that I ever took half the pains to preserve it.”

So there was a creepy irony to see Donald Trump standing below huge monuments of four of our best presidents. With Trump always announcing that he is the best, he probably felt his effigy should be included with those four. But in my life of almost 70 years, I cannot recall a president lacking so much in leadership skills as Trump. I cannot recall a president as inconsistent, dishonest, divisive, bigoted, self-centered, narcissistic and immoral. He hasn’t a clue on how to run this country, except to run it into the ground. I have also never seen a president who cares so much more about himself than the American people he is supposed to serve.