GUEST COLUMN: Will John Adams have to "repent in Heaven"?

I wonder if all of America’s presidents considered how their actions will affect “posterity” or future generations. I wonder if later they ever felt repentant or deep regret for the things they have done.
For Independence Day, Donald Trump had the audacity to hold a political rally at the base of one of America’s most revered monuments, Mt. Rushmore. Under the mountainous sculptures of four of our most well-known and best-loved presidents, Trump spewed his typical lies, misinformation, and accusations. Trump’s so-called Independence Day speech was actually an effort to further divide our country to benefit his political campaign. Trump even said that Democrats were fascists when most feel his administration has clearly earned that title.
Ironically, the night before my wife and I had just finished watching the last DVD episode of the 2008 HBO TV series “John Adams.” John Adams was our country’s first vice president for eight years under George Washington. Washington’s head is one of the four carved on Mount Rushmore. John Adams went on to become our second president. But in my opinion one of John Adam’s most important contributions was that of being an influential and outspoken member of the Continental Congress.
By all accounts, without the passion and persistence of Adams, along with the support and help from his wife, Abigail, our country may not have declared our independence from Britain. Possibly Americans need to be more outspoken today in order to preserve our republic.
Two hundred and forty four years ago John Adams wrote, “Posterity! You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven, that I ever took half the pains to preserve it.”
So there was a creepy irony to see Donald Trump standing below huge monuments of four of our best presidents. With Trump always announcing that he is the best, he probably felt his effigy should be included with those four. But in my life of almost 70 years, I cannot recall a president lacking so much in leadership skills as Trump. I cannot recall a president as inconsistent, dishonest, divisive, bigoted, self-centered, narcissistic and immoral. He hasn’t a clue on how to run this country, except to run it into the ground. I have also never seen a president who cares so much more about himself than the American people he is supposed to serve.
But what is more concerning is that the American people got to see a fairly authentic coming attraction of Trump before they voted in 2016. Americans had every chance to know who they were voting for, but still almost 63 million Americans voted for him. Unfortunately now all of us are paying for it with over 160,000 deaths and counting because of incredible mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis from the Oval Office. And what does Trump do to lead our nation through this crisis? His latest stunt is to create some sort of secret presidential Hitler-like gestapo police force to clash with Portland protesters.
So, I wonder what John Adams would think of present day America? Adams asked, are we making “a good use of” and trying to “preserve” the freedoms created by our forefathers? Those questions will be answered after Nov. 3, and I hope John Adams will not have to “repent in Heaven” because of the election results.
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.
