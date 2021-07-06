GUEST COLUMN: Why you need to keep wearing a mask in health care settings

COVID-19 vaccinations have led the way for many of us to return to a more normal way of living. It’s been several weeks since the Centers for Disease Control shared relaxed guidance on mask wearing indoors for those who are fully vaccinated. MercyOne hospitals are now able to welcome back limited visitors to see their loved ones, with some relaxed restrictions.

But, we still require you to wear a mask in our health care settings. Here’s why:

There is limited data on vaccine protection in people who are immunocompromised. This means there are many potentially vulnerable people in our hospitals, treatment centers and care locations. Wearing masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 continues to be recommended by both the CDC and OSHA.

COVID-19 still exists. There are 29 states in the U.S. with rising numbers of cases this week. As recently as last Tuesday, 43 Iowans were hospitalized with their first infection of the virus, and a fourth of them were under the age of 40.