The national-level Democratic Party and grassroots Democrats are distinct entities. Each has its own principles and ambitions.

A profound schism separates the two. Values advocated by today’s elite Democrats are not ones favored by old-school vote-lever pullers.

John F. Kennedy famously said: “This country cannot afford to be materially rich and spiritually poor.”

But one doesn’t hear similar rhetoric from highly situated Democrats in this era. Instead, they’re concerned with anti-Christian phenomena like transexualism. (The necessary implication being that the infallible Deity erred.)

The Democratic establishment advocates for globalism and corporate hegemony over workers, whereas average Democrats traditionally supported small businesses, and working men and women.

Historically, grassroots voters endorsed strong borders and cherished our unique national identity. But today’s party leaders have abandoned those, instead opening floodgates to migrants of whom we know little. They will change our culture in ways we wouldn’t vote for.

One stride toward equal justice Democrats endorsed in decades past was women’s rights. But today’s national Democrats are welcoming hordes of backward foreigners who bring with them cultural bias against such equality.

And there is abortion. Or, more accurately characterized, infanticide. While polls indicate general support for early procedures, endorsement drops off sharply for later baby killing. Except among top Democrats like former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

The national party’s platform contains no prohibitions against abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

Elitist Democrats have ideological comrades in corporate boardrooms and even in dark-of-night criminal acts.

Privately-owned, DNC-donating corporations are pushing transexualism. Bud Light and Target recently made headlines for that.

And the L.A. Dodgers sponsored a Catholic nun-mocking drag group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, whose all-ages show included a pole dance around a life-size crucifix.

“Hostility Against Churches Is On the Rise In the United States” is a recent report issued by the Family Research Council. The report cites 69 hostile acts including arson, and gun and bomb-related crimes, in 29 states in the first quarter of 2023. That’s already up from last year.

The First Amendment guarantees citizens’ religious liberty. But the increasing prevalence of liberal “hate” speech codes and laws inhibits free expression, including of the Bible-based variety.

Many average registered Democrats attend churches regularly and recognize divine authority. So, why do they choose to defy divine will and vote for a nonrepresentative party?

A man with JFK’s principles would not be welcome in today’s Democratic Party.

Recall what the party of his day stood for: Religious freedom. Sovereignty. A strong national defense. American exceptionalism. Genuinely equal justice. Economic strength. Cultural unity. Robust law and order.

If you’re a rank-and-file Democrat and support those values, know that the national party no longer does.

“You can’t put your arms around a memory,” as a song once advised.

So, why be a Democrat today?