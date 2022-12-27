GUEST COLUMN: Why a CF Economic Development Corporation?

When a few Cedar Falls stakeholders gathered in the spring of 2021 to form an Economic Development Corporation, I wondered exactly what that entailed. I found every community had some form of such an organization, the next question was, “why?”

The CFEDC is a nonprofit corporation – a valuable tax tool to assist with development that otherwise could not occur. The current board of directors is made up of 22 entities represented by various individuals, all with close ties to Cedar Falls. A quick online search will show who’s serving on the board. www.cedarfallsEDC.com

The original goal was to raise $100,000 to give the organization a test-run for acceptance – as of the beginning of 2022, the organization raised more than $200,000 in private money and $100,000 in public match, a strong signal of support.

Cedar Falls has numerous examples of projects, visions, and quality-of-life features that have come to life because of public/private partnerships. These typically started on the “private” side of our community giving support and energy toward an initiative. At such a time, the “public” side gives or matches what has already been raised. The goal is to benefit as many citizens as possible. This is what’s meant when you hear public/private partnerships. Here are just a few examples:

Place to Play Park (and other city amenities).

The downtown plaza.

Oster Regent Theatre.

The old post office on Washington and Second Street.

The river improvement project.

The industrial park.

For better or worse, the city of Cedar Falls has maintained a streamlined staff. At present the city has an economic development coordinator who is an expert in bringing new companies to town and what incentives can be given, and he’s busy.

Who else is there to garner new projects, redevelopment, or assist in casting a vision for future decades for our city? We believe, in part, it’s the economic development corporation. It’s apparent to many, even outside of the CFEDC, that some voids can be filled with this private/public partnership.

One essential aspect of the CFEDC is fostering a continued partnership with Grow Cedar Valley, which has been serving the region well. The CFEDC board of directors felt a focused approach for Cedar Falls was needed.

The CFEDC has accomplished much, especially as a start-up corporation. Here is a brief listing of what’s in conversation and what’s coming to fruition:

Housing needs assessment — Crucial to direct a community in housing, this assessment is a professional and thorough dive into details of what’s needed.

Conversations with property owners along University Avenue – Why wouldn’t we push incentives along that $40 million corridor? Think industrial park.

Discussions for the CFEDC to orchestrate best-use for the high school property, once vacated. The same discussions will be needed regarding best use of the eventual vacancy of our hospital.

Assisting with potential downtown and College Hill zoning — We’ve been slowed the past year as council deliberates on parking requirements downtown.

Supporting organizations such as the University of Northern Iowa, Grow Cedar Valley, College Hill Partnership, Community Main Street and others.

Leading the way on potential plans for a parking ramp downtown.

Our 22-member board of directors doesn’t care who gets credit for what gets done, it just wants to see Cedar Falls succeed, fully realizing great things just don’t happen. All of the directors have investment of some kind in the city. They want to see future investments in the city have the best chance of succeeding and continue making Cedar Falls a great place to live.

A glimpse of the past at Cedar Falls Historical Society 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-04 Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum 021016bp-useful-tools-07 Fire & Ice 3 Fire & Ice 4 Cedar Falls Historical 1 Cedar Falls Historical 2 Cedar Falls Historical 4 Cedar Falls Historical 5 Cedar Falls Historical 3 Quilts 1 Quilts 6 Quilts 2 Quilts 3 Quilts 4 Quilts 5 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-01 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-02 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-07 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-06 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-2 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-5 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-7 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-3 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-1 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-4