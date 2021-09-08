GUEST COLUMN: Where were you on 9/11?

I emphasized the graveness of what they were seeing. This generation of adolescent millennials had been bombarded with computer-generated visuals of objects being blown up since they were born. The gravity of the situation at first seemed to evade them. I told them they were witnessing something that was going to change their lives. I said that there would be a pre-9/11 and there would be a post-9/11 for all Americans. I compared Sept. 11 to Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy” when my parents heard about the attack on Pearl Harbor which started WWII for the United States. I then went on to compare our day in class to Nov. 22, 1963. I told them the exact class in seventh grade I was in when I heard President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. My seventh-grade classes found that especially relatable. I said someday when they are asked “where were you on 9/11?” you may likely respond, “I was in Mr. Wikert’s art class.”