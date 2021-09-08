GUEST COLUMN: Where were you on 9/11?

Quite often we mark our lives by the wonderful or horrible events we see or experience. This is understandable, because our lives are changed as a result of these occurrences. Getting married, going to Vietnam, having children, all changed my life. I can certainly remember these events with crystal clarity. But when I was 15 years old an event that marked my life incredibly was when my next-door neighbor died in Vietnam. Since the funeral I can never hear “Taps” without being transported in my mind to his gravesite.
So we all have our own memories that create “pre” and “post” consequences. But there are extraordinary events that as a nation we collectively share which mark our lives. One of those events happened on Sept. 11, 2001, which we now refer to as “9/11.” This series of coordinated acts represents the worst foreign terrorist attacks our nation has ever seen. If you were old enough when these horrific events happened, you most likely remember exactly where you were.
Most of us tie that day to what we witnessed on television. It ended up being streamed live for many of us as it unfolded. On that date I was an art teacher at Bunger Middle School in Waterloo. Unbeknownst to the nation, four planes took off with numerous terrorists aboard around the time I arrived at Bunger that morning.
I taught sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade classes that day. These were 11- to 13-year-old children. I had just begun my first period class. I had started the students on an art project when someone stepped through the door and I was told the principal wanted all teachers to turn on the TV sets in our rooms.
After turning on the television the announcer reported that American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. This happened at 7:46 a.m. CDT, just minutes before my first class had started. Information was sketchy at first, and many were wondering if it was an accident. As my classes arrived and left throughout the day this horrible American catastrophe unfolded. Before long the networks were airing videos showing different views of the plane as it exploded into the Trade Center building.
But there soon was very little doubt whether the first crash was a terrorist attack because 17 minutes later at 8:03 , United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center. My class of more than 20 students and I witnessed on live TV one of the worst disasters in our country’s history. To the absolute horror for all of us the south tower collapsed at 8:28 a.m. At 8:37 a.m. the west wall of the Pentagon was hit by American Airlines Flight 93. Shortly after that United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania at 9:03 a.m. . The north tower collapsed at 9:28 a.m. After everything ended, within the span of 2 hours and 17 minutes, my students saw events that killed 2,996 people and left more than 6,000 injured.
As a teacher it was extremely difficult trying to mask the emotions I was feeling. At times I loudly exclaimed, “Oh my God,” as did many students in the class.
I emphasized the graveness of what they were seeing. This generation of adolescent millennials had been bombarded with computer-generated visuals of objects being blown up since they were born. The gravity of the situation at first seemed to evade them. I told them they were witnessing something that was going to change their lives. I said that there would be a pre-9/11 and there would be a post-9/11 for all Americans. I compared Sept. 11 to Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy” when my parents heard about the attack on Pearl Harbor which started WWII for the United States. I then went on to compare our day in class to Nov. 22, 1963. I told them the exact class in seventh grade I was in when I heard President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. My seventh-grade classes found that especially relatable. I said someday when they are asked “where were you on 9/11?” you may likely respond, “I was in Mr. Wikert’s art class.”
President George W. Bush said on Veterans Day just months after 9/11: “Time is passing. Yet, for the United States of America, there will be no forgetting September the 11th. We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember the fire and ash, the last phone calls, the funerals of the children.”
Today I say to you, former President Bush, “You were right!”
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher. This from a speech Wikert will deliver at the Cedar Falls Amvets on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.