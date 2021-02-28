GUEST COLUMN: When statues come tumbling down

As Abraham Lincoln advised, “mobs beget mobs,” and lawlessness and violence are dangerously contagious. Nearly two centuries later we’ve been swept up in a destructive cycle of the 2020 riots, followed by January’s tragic storming of the Capitol. No single event, person, or issue is to blame.
During the chaos, “The 1619 Project,” led by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones, came into its own, winning Hannah-Jones a Pulitzer Prize for commentary. The report’s theme is that we shouldn’t look to the date of America’s founding as 1776. Rather, our country’s history should be measured from 1619, the year slaves first arrived in America. This narrative asserts that 1776, the traditionally observed nation’s founding, was motivated by the desire to perpetuate slavery in the U.S.
I found the “1619” essays remarkably interesting and have no objection to those eloquent essays being presented and closely examined. The project presents opinions held by many, and they should be heard. The authors assert their intention is to add to, not replace, traditional history. If this project can shine a light on important events and individuals that should be added to our history books, we’d be the better for it — good, bad, or ugly. And there’s nothing wrong with expecting America to live up to its ideals.
However, accepting intentions is far different from accepting results. We must evaluate The 1619 Project not only through its report, but also based on how it is being used by others to influence the teaching of history as well as other subjects. Critical race theory, for example, is a prominent ideology making inroads into our education curricula.
CRT’s instructional style is generally understood to analyze events through a prism of racial conflict. Many of CRT’s proponents believe that societal norms and our form of government, along with existing history books and other “relics” such as America’s Constitution, are disposable. “1619” surely provided emotional fuel and historical justification for these practitioners.
We are confused. We ask questions. Why was there so much destruction in 2020? Why tear down statues and burn government buildings? What advantage are you seeking? I’ve concluded that changing mindsets and new historical perspectives can help explain the recent lawlessness.
Perhaps 2020 violence happened because the thugs and anarchists simply didn’t care about old guys, their statues, and the form of government they represented. Concepts they considered false were of no value to these anarchists, so why not destroy them? “We know better,” they’ve been taught. Sadly, those radical emotions became more violent and destructive when a “lit fuse” was provided by the death of George Floyd. And that’s when statues started tumbling down.
The Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol had no such historical or ideological excuse. It was simply an unjustified tragedy, as was in my opinion the destruction and violence of 2020. Yet many on the left recognized the 2020 destruction as justified social justice activities.
The tragic events of Jan. 6 should never be justified on any basis. And only the well indoctrinated, or the politically blinded, could conjure up the good vs. evil distinction that is used in comparing 2020’s violent riots to the tragedy of Jan. 6.
I believe the relative silence coming from many citizens and politicians regarding the 2020 urban lawlessness reflects the destructive collective guilt felt by many who’ve been so carefully taught this new historical mindset in schools, seminars, and by the press. Some believe in it, while others may just be afraid to react. We must not underestimate how violent and destructive radical change can be. And we dare not ignore the danger of mismanaging the public’s anger.
The dedicated effort that became The 1619 Project may one day accomplish its expressed goal of constructively adding to America’s official history. For now, can most of us agree that cancelling our form of government, and all our history books, is foolish and idiotic?
Let’s not pretend our Founders and history books got it all wrong. On the other hand, let’s agree there’s much more we can learn before we fully understand who we are and how we got here.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.