GUEST COLUMN: When statues come tumbling down

As Abraham Lincoln advised, “mobs beget mobs,” and lawlessness and violence are dangerously contagious. Nearly two centuries later we’ve been swept up in a destructive cycle of the 2020 riots, followed by January’s tragic storming of the Capitol. No single event, person, or issue is to blame.

During the chaos, “The 1619 Project,” led by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones, came into its own, winning Hannah-Jones a Pulitzer Prize for commentary. The report’s theme is that we shouldn’t look to the date of America’s founding as 1776. Rather, our country’s history should be measured from 1619, the year slaves first arrived in America. This narrative asserts that 1776, the traditionally observed nation’s founding, was motivated by the desire to perpetuate slavery in the U.S.

I found the “1619” essays remarkably interesting and have no objection to those eloquent essays being presented and closely examined. The project presents opinions held by many, and they should be heard. The authors assert their intention is to add to, not replace, traditional history. If this project can shine a light on important events and individuals that should be added to our history books, we’d be the better for it — good, bad, or ugly. And there’s nothing wrong with expecting America to live up to its ideals.