GUEST COLUMN: What would Abe say?

As Americans peered over the edge of their emotional hiding places, something once considered impossible came into view – a violent, life-threatening break-in by rioters at the U.S. Capitol. This didn’t happen just because of one individual, event, or issue. This was a perfect storm of politics, events, and personalities that developed during recent years.
Donald Trump came onto the scene as a nouveau populist candidate in 2015 – rude and disagreeable. As his visibility and popularity rose, he gained the support of millions of Americans who believed our government wasn’t listening. He made promises that were popular and was victorious in 2016.
Trump became a consequential president by delivering on many of his promises. Through it all he piled up new supporters and opponents alike. Those opponents ultimately became his bitter enemies. Trump’s popular conservative policies constantly collided with his outrageous and controversial style. His presidency suffered constantly from negative references that he was misogynist, a racist, profane, a liar, a bully, a narcissistic, and so on – some false, some speculative, others earned. And there were conflicting reactions, with some supporters concluding Trump was a breath of fresh air, while others now describe him as a puff of bad breath.
The last four years, including the 2020 campaign, was like a clumsy parlor game with futile attempts to remove Trump from office while he rallied enthusiastic support from millions of Americans. He eventually attracted what would have been a record number of presidential votes, were it not for Joe Biden exceeding Trump’s impressive total. This crazy game concluded like the final frenzy of musical chairs, with the president ending up without a place to sit.
The president’s actions at the Jan. 6 rally were reckless, and simply blaming his style isn’t a valid explanation. Yet, I believe he was surprised and shaken by what happened. Nevertheless, the result was disastrous, and he’s paying a price. Many different storm clouds gathered, leading to this tragic and embarrassing event. It’s important for us to understand how this can happen.
Our 16th president offered advice. “Mobs beget mobs” was the essence of Abe Lincoln’s message when he spoke of violence among the citizens no matter their status, location, or whether “slave-holder or non-slave-holder.” He made these statements as a young man in his “Lyceum Address.” Lincoln warned that there will always be reasons for unrest, and violence is dangerously contagious.
During 2020, mostly peaceful demonstrations of outrage over the death of a Black man were hijacked by thugs and anarchists. Burning and destruction lasted months, with little resistance and few arrests ordered by numerous governors and mayors. This violence seemed to gain approval because it supported a leftist narrative.
Most of Trump’s political enemies ignored the violence in 2020. We experienced destruction of historical monuments, police stations, government buildings, small businesses and homes. Much of the destruction amounted to simply burning things down – simply because these anarchists could. Sadly, the big losers were minority businesses and homeowners.
The summer riots lasted about seven months. Over two dozen were killed, and dozens of federal buildings were damaged or destroyed. Most Democrats were silent. President-elect Biden was virtually silent. Some prominent Democrats encouraged their efforts, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris, who tweeted support for a fund to bail out those arrested.
Trump supporters involved in the Capitol break-in must answer to the full extent of our laws. Virtually all Americans, including Trump supporters, immediately condemned the violence Jan. 6. Foolishly, Trump was again impeached “in absentia” and the issue grows more bitter each day.
Suppression of freedom and liberty would be the worst possible result from this event, and we already see hints of that. Many desire retribution against all who supported Trump. Some politicians and organizations would, if they could, taint all 74 million voters who supported him. This recalls Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “Scarlet Letter,” with all Trump supporters required to wear a scarlet “T.” Public shaming has begun.
Mobs beget mobs. Selective outrage is dangerously contagious. We’re currently swept up in a destructive cycle encouraged by the summer riots and recklessly followed up in January. We must not underestimate the potential danger of mismanaging the public’s anger and carelessly placing blame. Let’s back up and unite on something. How about the Bill of Rights? E pluribus unum.
