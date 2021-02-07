GUEST COLUMN: What would Abe say?

As Americans peered over the edge of their emotional hiding places, something once considered impossible came into view – a violent, life-threatening break-in by rioters at the U.S. Capitol. This didn’t happen just because of one individual, event, or issue. This was a perfect storm of politics, events, and personalities that developed during recent years.

Donald Trump came onto the scene as a nouveau populist candidate in 2015 – rude and disagreeable. As his visibility and popularity rose, he gained the support of millions of Americans who believed our government wasn’t listening. He made promises that were popular and was victorious in 2016.

Trump became a consequential president by delivering on many of his promises. Through it all he piled up new supporters and opponents alike. Those opponents ultimately became his bitter enemies. Trump’s popular conservative policies constantly collided with his outrageous and controversial style. His presidency suffered constantly from negative references that he was misogynist, a racist, profane, a liar, a bully, a narcissistic, and so on – some false, some speculative, others earned. And there were conflicting reactions, with some supporters concluding Trump was a breath of fresh air, while others now describe him as a puff of bad breath.