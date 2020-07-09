GUEST COLUMN: What long-term care reopening looks like for Iowa families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowans have faced daunting and unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, and no one has faced as much adversity as those with a loved one in a long-term care facility. For these families, not only are their medically fragile loved ones far more susceptible to the virus, but they have had to adjust to additional safety precautions, such as not being able to visit in person.

Visit restriction protocols were implemented thanks to recommendations provided in early March by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services, and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. While these precautions have been necessary to protect residents and save lives, the inability to visit loved ones in person has created enormous strain on families. With new COVID-era protocols in place in Iowa long-term care facilities, it is now appropriate to turn to the plan to allow in-person visits under certain conditions to resume.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has issued new guidance to help nursing facilities navigate this complicated landscape. This guidance calls for a phased approach to allowing in-person visits. The Iowa Center for Assisted Living has provided similar guidance to Iowa’s assisted living facilities.