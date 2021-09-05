Guest column: What growing up with the 'griffin' meant to me

I grew up in Waterloo during the 1960s. I will never forget the acts of resistance and riots sparked by Jim Crowism and the policies/practices of the Waterloo Police Department at that time.

The worst disregard and denigration of Waterloo’s historically marginalized people was the placement of the “Dragon” — aka “Griffin” — on the police cars. It was inexplicable. Public servants entrusted with the safety of our community were now flaunting a symbol of hate that was aligned with the most deplorable faction in our country – the KKK.

Time has passed and some are not aware of the history and the long-lasting effects this image has had on police-community relations in the city of Waterloo. If you are supporting this symbol, please ask someone who has lived through the horrors of this unpleasant past, and about the daily reminders of it with every encounter with a Waterloo police officer, or every time one sees a Waterloo police car pass by. If you supported this symbol before you knew the full story, now that you know – rescind your support. For those who do not know and will not accept the lived experience of Black people in Waterloo — research the archives of The Courier, Google “unrest in Waterloo, Iowa” during the 1960s, and you will find the information you must have in order to make a truly informed decision.

We are moving beyond this, right? Better together and forward together! Let’s eliminate the hurtful attitudes, images, and rhetoric that has served to refresh the trauma experience by your neighbors of color who are trying to thrive in our community. To support this symbol is akin to suggesting that the swastika is a Hindu symbol that represents prosperity and good luck, so it is okay to use it in the presence of our Jewish neighbors. Think about it.

Belinda Creighton-Smith is pastor of Faith Temple Baptist Church in Waterloo and an adjunct instructor in the social work department at the University of Northern Iowa.

