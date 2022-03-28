GUEST COLUMN: What does US owe Ukraine?

Consider the following hypothetical. I am your employer. You are of Ukrainian descent. You ask me if it would be possible to take two months off so you can travel to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees as they flee their homeland. You have been a loyal employee with over twenty years of distinguished service to the company. I give it some thought and decide to grant your request. I say to you: “I think what you want to do is noble. I assure you that when you return your job will be waiting for you. You may be concerned that my nephew has been seeking your job for years, but there is no need to worry, your job is secure.” When the employer “assures” his employee his job will be waiting for him, the employee takes this as a promise. Surely, his employer has a moral obligation to keep his promise.

But suppose the employer breaks his promise and gives the job to his nephew. Upon his return from Poland, the employee would have every reason to be righteously indignant. The obligation to keep one’s promise cannot be breached so easily and in such a cavalier manner.

If I promise to meet you for lunch tomorrow, and on the way, I am in an accident and end up in the hospital, no thinking person will say “Shame on you, you broke your promise.” That would be a ludicrous response. So, the moral rule against breaking a promise admits of exceptions. But exceptions must be justified. At a minimum, an overwhelming majority of rational impartial persons must be willing to allow the exception.

In 1994, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine signed the famous Budapest Memorandum, according to which the parties, in exchange for Ukraine surrendering its nuclear arsenal, agreed to “respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.” Ukraine was given so-called “security assurances.” There is general agreement that these “assurances” were political in nature and stopped short of being legally binding.

The United States government is currently aiding Ukraine by imposing stringent economic sanctions on Russia, by supplying Ukraine with military hardware, humanitarian aid, etc. But the assistance does not include a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine. The risk of engaging Russian aircraft and triggering a war with a nuclear power overrides any political “assurances” given to Ukraine in the Budapest Memorandum.

In a recent article in The Conversation (March 2, 2022), international criminal justice expert Aldo Zammit Borda of the University of London claims that “the impression that emerges is very much that Ukraine was left on its own to fight an unlawful, nuclear-capable aggressor. It is unsurprising that some Ukrainian leaders and the public feel betrayed and consider that the security assurances they received in the Budapest Memorandum are not worth the paper they were written on.”

Did the so-called “political assurances” granted to Ukraine, even if not legally binding, still carry the force of a moral obligation? If the United States government knew in 1994 that, under no circumstances, would it enact a “no- fly zone” if Ukraine is attacked by Russia, did it have a moral obligation to inform Ukraine of that fact at that time, just as the employer in my hypothetical example had a moral obligation to inform his employee that his job is not secure, if his nephew wants it? It should come as no surprise, as Borda notes, that “the meaning of the security assurances was deliberately left ambiguous.” The ambiguity gets the signatories off the hook if they cannot live up to their political commitments.

But would you trust an employer who said to you “Your job will be waiting for you when you return from Poland, unless my nephew wants it, in which case you are out of luck?” Hardly! Many Ukrainians understandably have a similar attitude about the United States government’s position on a “no-fly zone.”

If Ukraine could rewrite history, I suspect it would not have signed the Budapest Memorandum. In retrospect, it seems that Ukraine made a huge mistake. The sad, stubborn fact about the world we inhabit is that the security of a nation is strengthened by the presence of a nuclear arsenal at its disposal.

John Kearney is professor emeritus of philosophy at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Waterloo since August 2017. The views expressed here are his own.

