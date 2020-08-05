GUEST COLUMN: What change looks like in Waterloo

The systemic oppression of African Americans in Waterloo can only be remedied systemically. Policies that should be considered by city government should include the changing of the Waterloo Police Department logo, often referred to as the Griffin, which has been requested multiple times by the local chapter of the NAACP and other black leaders; enacting and empowering a citizens review board; decriminalization of marijuana; codifying a duty to intervene policy; and adopting a holistic policing approach that strengthens ties between police officers and the community they serve.

While these policies reflect changes needed for Waterloo law enforcement to better serve all members of our community, much greater work lies ahead. Adequately addressing the achievement gap and perceived negative behaviors attributed to minority students within our school districts is critical. Not only reviewing, but systematically changing policies that foster wage, housing and employment inequities, as well as tackling environmental, criminal and judicial injustices that continue to exist. Black Iowa’s progress must start here.

We are calling on the Waterloo City Council and city government to take an appropriate stand on the side of justice and equality. We can no longer point to the positions of power by elected African Americans as a bellwether for our progress. Instead, we must empower every Black resident to equally contribute and benefit from the economic and political powerhouse that is the Cedar Valley.

This column was submitted by state Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, LaTanya Graves, president of the NAACP of Black Hawk County, Belinda Creighton-Smith, pastor, David Goodson, president of Social Action Inc., Ryan Stevenson, community activist, and Tavis Hall, community activist and executive director of Experience Waterloo.

