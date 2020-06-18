GUEST COLUMN: What about vote by mail balloting?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus epidemic has raised questions about how to keep voters safe during elections. But what are the implications of moving to more voting by mail?

Nationwide, election day voting has declined remarkably from more than 90% in 1992 to close to 55% in 2018. In Iowa, absentee voting has increased from 24.8% in the early 2000s to 41.5% in the last four general elections. In the recent primary, absentee ballots accounted for 83% of all Iowa votes and 85% in Black Hawk County.

Iowa voters may choose in-person voting on election day at their precinct polling place or in-person early voting at the county elections office or at satellite locations. For all in-person voting, there is a chain of custody. Only election officials and the voter may handle the ballot. Anyone who assists the voter is documented.

Vote-by-mail ballots are absentee ballots that must be requested by the voter, sent by mail and returned by mail or dropped off at the county elections office.

So what are the issues with vote by mail?

1. Chain of custody is lost for vote-by-mail ballots. During in-person voting, all ballots issued to officials must be accounted for. Not true for vote by mail.