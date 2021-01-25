GUEST COLUMN: We're teaching the wrong lessons about racism

Now I wonder where the adults were in these children’s lives. I wonder what lessons they teach, perhaps unintentionally, and I wonder who besides their own children learn those lessons. The words spoken by students through awkward giggles show an awareness of their transgressions, and they also mask a history of how these young women got to that point. These were not just acts of teenage rebellion, but intentional and knowing acts they have seen before. These were deliberate violations of social norms at the expense of people of color. If children are doing this, what have the adults already done? How many talented people of color have been resigned to look elsewhere for opportunity because Cedar Falls and Waterloo disparage them?

I know parents and other adults have chalked this up as minor incidences and youthful indiscretions, but that just adds to the hurt and humiliation because it refuses to recognize the pain it has caused and rejects the reality of its harm. The adults around these kids may even proclaim, “I’m not racist!” because they know some black or brown people. They may even have positive feelings toward them. But those feelings don’t make one racist or not racist. It is not about how white people feel.

In the words of the U.S. youth poet laureate at President Biden’s inauguration, “being American is more than a pride we inherit/ it’s the past we step into/ and how we repair it.” We have seen how words have consequences and how, while they may not break bones, they can lead to violence. I hope community leaders in Cedar Falls and communities across all Iowa will help make active, anti-racist practices part of our community norms. We can be a better community.

David M. Grant is an is associate professor in the department of languages and literatures at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.