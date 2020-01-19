GUEST COLUMN: We still need MLK’s ‘revolution of values’

At the end of the classic civil rights movement that fought for desegregation in public accommodations and safeguarding the right to vote, Martin Luther King Jr., began to focus on the plight of northern cities. The issues there were manifold: discrimination in housing, education, employment, and so forth. It was very difficult for those ensconced in poverty to find a way out of economic insecurity when those in power ignored their cries and ensured the status quo would persist into the foreseeable future.

Seemingly at every turn, King was stymied by systemic, institutionalized racism. As the United States became increasingly involved in the Vietnam War, the young disadvantaged were disproportionately sent to the battlefield to fight for others’ freedom, the very thing they themselves did not possess as citizens back home. King’s rhetoric began to sound more radical, more militant, during what would prove to be the final three years of his life.

Although his perception of the challenges in this nation had not changed significantly over the years, he increasingly demonstrated his disappointment with his native land over its continued denial of opportunities for a quality life to all of its inhabitants.