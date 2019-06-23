What this country needs is a political Martin Luther.
If any Catholic readers are bristling at the sight of his name, cool your jets. This is political, not religious, but if you still are nervous most of what I know of Luther’s reform movement came from Jesuits. In Luther’s lifetime (1483-1546), the Roman Catholic Church had sunk into major racketeering, making millions in various currencies by selling indulgences to “forgive” crimes, transgressions against Christ’s teachings and a host of other venalities. Luther already was troubled when he was ordinated to priesthood in 1507. Pope Boniface VIII started a series of Jubilee Celebrations that brought in tons of money in a neat form of extortion, and in 1510 when Luther visited Rome and saw the extent of the rot, he became a rebel priest. His opening gun was his 95 theses nailed to the door of the castle church at Wittenberg on Oct. 31, 1517. The fight was on, and the Protestant revolution became one of the biggest movement of minds in history.
There is a sickening parallel between the church of Luther’s day and what we now have in the U.S. government. The rot includes congressional corruption, rampant nepotism, blatant bribery, licentious adultery, abysmal ignorance of the historical aspects of our government and utter stupidity. The only people really working are the crooks and shysters out to make it easier for themselves to make more money. We have a Supreme Court that seems bent on destroying our democracy with assaults on the average American in favor of an obstructionist oligarchy bent on taking away all dignity and freedom from the common man. The nation is sinking into a cesspool of neglect, ignorance and despair which means nothing to those running for office simply for prestige and power. I guess if you are going to be a crook, aim for the top of the heap.
What would a political version of Martin Luther do? Most importantly, he would galvanize public opinion deeply to where they would ditch all incumbents in office and replace them with people bent on getting something useful done. He would provide a detailed outline of essential action Congress must take to combat the decay of our governing methodology and the rot of our infrastructure. He would restructure government departments for action by providing specific goals and timetables. He would restructure finances to show how the money is being spent and for how long. He would do as Franklin Roosevelt did and get our young people involved in major projects. He would repair our relations with other nations that currently are a rock bottom from the lack of respect, courtesy and diplomacy. No longer would we be the laughing stock of the civilized world. As for our enemies, explain to them what can happen if they do not leave us alone and possibly put on a few demonstrations for emphasis.
The original Luther started a movement that captured the general populations’ interest and motions for 501 years, still pursuing the evangelical mindset even today. That’s what our country needs — millions of people dedicated to functional government that serves all citizens, not just the oligarchy. The majority of our population generally demonstrates a reservoir or common sense and they would follow and work with political Luther. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could expect 501 years of good, honest, goal-oriented government for our progeny?
