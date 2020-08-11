GUEST COLUMN: We have met the enemy, and they is us

“The 1776 Project,” formed by Black History professors and professors of ancillary subjects, from universities throughout the United States and globally, as well as non-academic historians and advocates, have been fact-checking the historic accuracy of the claims and theories put forth in “The 1619 Project.”

In amongst all the back and forth verbiage there is some magic happening.

If you cull out the polemical agitators and propagandists, those whom are possessed of a closed mind nevermore open to civil discourse, the remainder of us folks are the people identified by the Courier Editorial Board as needing to engage in that uncomfortable conversation spanning our past and present.

Reasonable people; Americans who can think and listen; selfless promoters of improving on the great experiment of The United States of America, every day, not just when it is expedient or convenient.

1619 is a notoriously and ignominiously important year, affecting the lives and futures of millions of Americans. As with all peoples, tragedies and opportunities alike, the reality of history is the lesson to make tomorrow better.

However, July 4, 1776, is the first day of America.