GUEST COLUMN: We can improve our community health

Remember the days when people were smoking in restaurants and other public places? It took a while for us to change our culture of smoking. We acted on evidence of harm, we changed an unhealthy cultural habit and we are better for it now.
We now know there is another cultural bad habit we need to kick: applying weed killers to kill the diversity of plants that grow in our yards. If you care for the health of your children, your pet, and your neighbors, then you need to know that common weed killers are associated with a range of serious, life-long health problems, especially in children. For example, we now know that pregnant women with weed killers in their blood have had children with neurodevelopmental disorders. The higher the level of exposure, the bigger the problem for children. We also know that weed killers run from your lawn after rain and pollute nearby streams.
A common lawn weed killer 2,4-D, is highly hazardous, hormonally active in people, associated with lymphoma (it was used in Vietnam with horrible health impacts on people), and highly polluting of nearby waters. Why would you want to do this to your backyard? To your own school, park or child care center?
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends this to parents, school officials, park directors, childcare centers: “Children’s exposure to pesticides should be limited as much as possible.” The Black Hawk County Board of Health agrees and recommends the same. Pesticides (weed killers, insecticides, fungicides) are harmful to children who are still developing and vulnerable. Children spend more time on the ground, and their hand-to-mouth behavior exposes them to more weed killers.
The intense marketing messages over decades have created a cultural expectation that if you have a diversity of violets, dandelions, clover and creeping Charlie in your lawn, you are not a good American and not a good neighbor; that you ought to go and treat your yard with harmful substances where your children play so that others approve of you. Kind of the same message as “smoking is cool.” A weed-free lawn makes you cool and a responsible neighbor! We need to change this dangerous and unhealthy expectation.
The good news is that it is entirely possible to manage turf without weed killers. Mow high (3-4 inches), over-seed in the fall, fertilize as needed. Ask your lawn care company to offer these services without treating with weed killers. Diversity is always good. Accept and celebrate plant diversity in your lawn. Clover, violet, dandelions and creeping Charlie are all wonderful food for pollinators, so let your backyard feed creation.
The city of Cedar Falls has been at the forefront of this cultural change. The city has numerous parks and turf areas that are managed without weed killers, and has reduced the use of weed killers dramatically. Numerous other Iowa cities, school districts and childcare centers have pledged to join, collectively managing thousands of turf acres without weed killers. The University of Northern Iowa has an excellent statewide program to help with this much-needed cultural change, https://goodneighboriowa.org/.
We changed our culture of smoking, we can change our culture of broadcasting highly hazardous weed killers all over our communities.
Kamyar Enshayan is the Director of UNI’s Center for Energy & Environmental Education. He can be reached at Kamyar.enshayan@uni.edu