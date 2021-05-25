GUEST COLUMN: We can improve our community health

Remember the days when people were smoking in restaurants and other public places? It took a while for us to change our culture of smoking. We acted on evidence of harm, we changed an unhealthy cultural habit and we are better for it now.

We now know there is another cultural bad habit we need to kick: applying weed killers to kill the diversity of plants that grow in our yards. If you care for the health of your children, your pet, and your neighbors, then you need to know that common weed killers are associated with a range of serious, life-long health problems, especially in children. For example, we now know that pregnant women with weed killers in their blood have had children with neurodevelopmental disorders. The higher the level of exposure, the bigger the problem for children. We also know that weed killers run from your lawn after rain and pollute nearby streams.

A common lawn weed killer 2,4-D, is highly hazardous, hormonally active in people, associated with lymphoma (it was used in Vietnam with horrible health impacts on people), and highly polluting of nearby waters. Why would you want to do this to your backyard? To your own school, park or child care center?