GUEST COLUMN: We all have a role in fighting racism

In nine minutes and 29 seconds a person can run a nice leisurely mile.
In nine minutes and 29 seconds, you can get most of the dishes washed.
In nine minutes and 29 seconds, you can get the junk drawer organized.
In nine minutes and 29 seconds, you can watch a man die.
We did just that a year ago on May 25. It was Memorial Day, when normally we would be at the first outdoor family outing of the summer, smiles on our faces, enjoying the warmth of the sun. Yet on television, there in front of us, a grown man named George Floyd lay handcuffed on the ground and begged for his life, moaned that he could not breathe, croaked out a plea for his dead mother to help him.
Then that man died. And immediately there appeared a demarcation, invisible but as tangible as Floyd’s last words. There become a world divided into “Pre-George Floyd’ and “Post-George Floyd.” In Post-George Floyd, we no longer have the luxury of silence. We must face the underlying causes of Mr. Floyd’s death and every single incident that occurred following his death.
I’d like to suggest that now, during “Post-George Floyd,” there is an obligation for those of us who were horrified by what we saw. That obligation, owed to George Floyd and every other Black human body that has been abused and broken, is simple. We must stop talking about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and begin doing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).
We do not need to honor any of these individuals with a march: The world knows well how we feel about these atrocities. We do not need to engage in storytelling; there’s already enough trauma. It’s time out for pointing fingers because we know what happened, and when we are honest with ourselves we know why it happened. We have discussed what happened ad nauseam, a jury of his peers has determined the fate of Derek Chauvin, and more Black humans who live in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave are going to be shot down for being Black. Unless. Unless we begin to practice and live DEIB in a very real, very serious manner.
Here’s the best part of it: Practicing DEIB is not rocket science, and there is no reason for fear. DEIB is not difficult. DEIB does not mean your piece of the pie will be smaller, or your American Dream will be cut short in any way.
To practice DEIB authentically, you begin by treating your fellow citizens the way you treat your family. On holidays. You want the best for them, you help them, you ask rather than assume, you give rather than take, and you accept in your heart and soul that every single one of them is your equal.
In the meantime, take it upon yourself to gain some knowledge about the history of race relations in our country. I highly recommend “White Rage” by Carol Anderson; “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” by Michael Eric Dyson; or “Caste: The Origin of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson. Prepare to be uncomfortable, and then get comfortable with that discomfort. Discomfort is but a sense of agitation, and agitation causes change.
Refuse to stand by idly when your friends, family, neighbors and co-workers voice racist ideas. Racist ideas are dangerous because they mask racist behaviors, which must be halted. Racist behaviors keep people of color out of work, out of decent-paying jobs, stuck in the cycle of poverty, constantly battling new barriers that keep them from experiencing the promises of our Constitution in the way White America experiences those promises.
Okay, maybe not completely easy but definitely, certainly, assuredly doable.
And it is the very least we can do to honor the man who died in our living rooms.
I am hopeful that on this, the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, you take seriously your role in erasing the racism that caused his untimely demise. We remain hopeful that you’ll renew your responsibility to make positive change in this great nation, creating the kind of country where we all feel safe, strong, happy, and sure of our opportunities.
Gwenne Berry is chief diversity officer at the University of Northern Iowa.