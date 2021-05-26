GUEST COLUMN: We all have a role in fighting racism

We do not need to honor any of these individuals with a march: The world knows well how we feel about these atrocities. We do not need to engage in storytelling; there’s already enough trauma. It’s time out for pointing fingers because we know what happened, and when we are honest with ourselves we know why it happened. We have discussed what happened ad nauseam, a jury of his peers has determined the fate of Derek Chauvin, and more Black humans who live in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave are going to be shot down for being Black. Unless. Unless we begin to practice and live DEIB in a very real, very serious manner.

Here’s the best part of it: Practicing DEIB is not rocket science, and there is no reason for fear. DEIB is not difficult. DEIB does not mean your piece of the pie will be smaller, or your American Dream will be cut short in any way.

To practice DEIB authentically, you begin by treating your fellow citizens the way you treat your family. On holidays. You want the best for them, you help them, you ask rather than assume, you give rather than take, and you accept in your heart and soul that every single one of them is your equal.