GUEST COLUMN: Waterloo’s budget keeps services running

I believe it’s dangerous during these times to cut emergency personnel. That’s my opinion, but the facts are clear. Cutting taxes would mean fewer EMTs, it would mean fewer firefighters, and it would mean fewer police officers. Of course, cutting taxes sounds great as a political slogan. But eventually sloganeering must end and governing must begin. I could not in good faith cut emergency personnel in normal times, much less the situation we find ourselves in now.

Leadership is difficult and often more of an art than a science. We know leadership when we see it. It’s banding together in order to do what is best for our community. I campaigned on being a team player, and I asked the council to play like a team on the budget. Some heeded those words, and we did what we felt was best for the city we all love. Some didn’t, and that is their prerogative. These are difficult times and we need to work together to help everyone, especially the most vulnerable. That is why the city continues to work with the Small Business Administration and the Iowa Economic Development Authority to provide support for small businesses. That’s why we have worked together to develop plans to keep you safe, keep essential city services running, and be stewards of our community.