GUEST COLUMN: Waterloo Police Department has morale problem

Waterloo has a way of growing on you. When most of us began our careers with the police department, we didn’t plan to stay in the area forever. Some of us planned to complete our schooling and apply to bigger departments. Others planned to finish our careers and then retire to other states. Each of our stories is a bit unique but the one common denominator is how we quickly realized that Waterloo was home.

We are proud of the professional and talented police department that Waterloo has always had. Through the years, that pride only grew with the talent that worked for the department, then and today.

The men and women of the Waterloo Police Department work very hard, in some cases even giving their lives in service of this community. That is why it is painful to watch the criticism being heaped upon them today. We are not proud of what the agency has become over the past year. As a matter of fact, we’re outraged.

Morale is at the lowest point in decades. This causes us great concern. Officers that we thought would work diligently in our community until the day they retired are simply leaving the department. They are overwhelmed and feel unappreciated. The Waterloo Police Department is imploding and we fear this is going to get much worse before it gets better.