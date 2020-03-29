Guest Column: Waterloo OKs a bigger budget despite virus crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now we need to talk about the COVID-19 virus. There are families out there with no money coming in at all. Some small businesses are poised to go bankrupt. Folks are trying to pay nursing home bills with investments while the stock market is crashing. The worldwide economy is taking one of the largest hits ever recorded in history, and what does the Waterloo City Council do? We jacked your taxes!

Some say we needed to keep city services going. Yes, but we must run lean. We have to sacrifice right along with you. We may have to postpone some things. We should end our dollar deals with developers. We should stop eliminating taxes on new houses. We need to stop outsourcing our employees and hire our own citizens. Sixty percent of our firefighters live out of town.

We need a city administrator. The position of mayor should be public relations and policy oriented. The daily direction of departments should be handled by a professional. Cities that have city administrators are doing better than Waterloo. There is more citizen confidence because those cities are run more efficiently. Our mayors and councils don’t often come from city management backgrounds in either experience or education. The team is lacking critical ingredients. Our current system is like going into brain surgery but forgetting the brain surgeon.