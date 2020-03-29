Guest Column: Waterloo OKs a bigger budget despite virus crisis

Imagine my shock when, this year, in the middle of a pandemic of biblical proportions, Waterloo’s mayor and City Council passed one of the largest tax increases I’ve ever seen.
During the budget process, the council receives reports from each department. This year the report from our fire chief was wonderful. Fires, fire deaths, and calls for service are down. Our current team is doing a great job. Still, a councilman proposed we hire five extra firefighters. These were not requested by the chief in his original report. Why add expensive employees when our current team is doing an A-plus job?
The city garage administrator said the mechanics had finished their backlog of work and are focusing on preventive maintenance; yet, a council suggestion was to add an extra mechanic. Why add expensive employees when they are not needed nor requested?
The library administrator never asked for an extra employee, but a council proposal included one. Another example of extra spending.
During this pandemic, it is shameful for the mayor and council to accept raises. The mayor’s raise hike was astronomical, going from just more than $87,000 to now more than $96,000. If you run for office because you need the money, there is a problem with how you will serve. I will continue to donate my salary increases.
Every year I have been on council we have taken money from our emergency fund to make budget. This year we have a real emergency with the virus, and are we using our emergency fund to address it? No, we are not. We used it, once again, to make budget and we also raised your taxes in one of the largest levy increases I have ever seen.
You have free articles remaining.
Now we need to talk about the COVID-19 virus. There are families out there with no money coming in at all. Some small businesses are poised to go bankrupt. Folks are trying to pay nursing home bills with investments while the stock market is crashing. The worldwide economy is taking one of the largest hits ever recorded in history, and what does the Waterloo City Council do? We jacked your taxes!
Some say we needed to keep city services going. Yes, but we must run lean. We have to sacrifice right along with you. We may have to postpone some things. We should end our dollar deals with developers. We should stop eliminating taxes on new houses. We need to stop outsourcing our employees and hire our own citizens. Sixty percent of our firefighters live out of town.
We need a city administrator. The position of mayor should be public relations and policy oriented. The daily direction of departments should be handled by a professional. Cities that have city administrators are doing better than Waterloo. There is more citizen confidence because those cities are run more efficiently. Our mayors and councils don’t often come from city management backgrounds in either experience or education. The team is lacking critical ingredients. Our current system is like going into brain surgery but forgetting the brain surgeon.
One complaint lobbed at me over my remarks about the budget was that I didn’t submit a budget. Two people submitted budgets this year. It’s true that I was not one of them. In side consultations, it was clear my ideas were not welcome. It also was said I didn’t engage my colleagues in private discussions. Again, not true. While I wasn’t invited to some of the cozy meetings held in private locations, I did speak with council members and the mayor.
This shameful tax increase is a low blow to you and our businesses. Along with an actual plague, you will now face, in recovery, the plague of higher taxes imposed by your own neighbors on the council. Not a single council person will miss one paycheck. Five of them are either employed by, or retired from, government.
Some say my words politicize a crisis. I say addressing your worries at council meetings is a true example of representative government. I’ve been knocking on your doors since last Thanksgiving and you’ve shared your thoughts.
If being hit while you’re down like this makes you angry, call your council representative.
Editor’s Note: The budget adopted by the Waterloo City Council did not hire new firefighters or a vehicle mechanic. It is illegal under Iowa civil service laws to force firefighters to live in a particular city.
Margaret Klein is a Waterloo City Council member.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!