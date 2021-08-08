GUEST COLUMN: Waterloo nun hit by brick marching with King inspired by childhood struggle

Growing up in Waterloo in 1966, I knew that my aunt, Sister Angelica Schultz, had been hit by a brick marching for fair housing in Chicago that summer. My mom had the clipping from Time magazine to prove it. “Sister Angelica may well be the first U.S. clerical figure to suffer physical injury from her coreligionists in the service of civil rights,” the article read.

Intrigued, my daughter, Jennifer, initiated academic research and we uncovered much more — that this nun from Waterloo was part of major civil rights activity that led to passage of the Open Housing Act of 1968. But why did she respond to Martin Luther King Jr.’s call for nuns to join his struggle to end African-American ghetto housing? The answer, we believe, is that her family’s Depression-era scramble for existence – and for housing – in Waterloo planted seeds of compassion for others.