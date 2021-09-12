GUEST COLUMN: Waterloo chief says his record, actions being misrepresented

First, I wish to thank each of the recently retired officers for their collective years of service to the city of Waterloo.
In regards to their letter, I encourage readers to compare the information they presented with available information regarding my action against the city of Fort Worth. Since I am involved in ongoing litigation emanating from reporting illegal acts and public corruption, I can offer no further comment. Publicly accessible documentation exists that may lead readers to a founded alternative conclusion and may provide them a glimpse into my strong feelings regarding demonstrating personal integrity.
With that said, policing today is far different from even our recent past. We task police officers throughout the U.S. with doing more with less to meet changing demands in both the scope and delivery of public safety services. That is the reason I worked collaboratively with others internally/externally to design our strategic plan; it balances everyone’s needs and establishes a transparent direction for the future of this agency; something we sorely lacked.
When others exercise privilege and feign ignorance of the existence of information that factually counters their shifting narratives, we must collectively question their motives. I was forced to divulge the existence of a private family medical issue to counter one publicized unfounded allegation. Now a group presumes to know the source of my intrinsic motivations, with whom I engage in discussions, tenets of internal meetings, and what influences my decision-making, all in the hope of furthering a nebulous agenda. In fact, at least one of the persons who authored the accompanying guest column has attended training or roll calls when I fielded open forum departmental questions on policy changes.
In short, demonstrating integrity means being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness; qualities that people should expect from police officers. Although it is unfortunate, they chose to author something woefully inaccurate. After the publication of the last few unfounded articles, I am not surprised. Their message is wearing thin, and they are doubling down. This community is far too educated, politically savvy, and definitely not as fickle as they hoped. Please do not allow this to alter your feelings toward the officers who humbly continue to serve with very little fanfare — those persons who courageously protect the city of Waterloo in this era of policing with integrity — because they are doing an outstanding job. Everyone has a choice when it comes to employment, and I could never promise that no one will elect to leave, because doing so would be as presumptuous as those who authored the letter. What I can promise is that although 21st century policing includes balancing emergent demands from you, our stakeholders, this department will continue to adapt to meet your needs. That may beget a policy change or tweaking a deployment strategy, or matching attrition with renewed recruiting and hiring efforts. We stand ready to serve and understand that change is necessary.
On a separate note, many readers may be unaware that I am a part of a family of cops, and that we collectively mourn those who have fallen, having numerous close family friends slain in the line of duty. Over approximately 30 years, several officers under my command were either shot or seriously injured in service to their community, and unfortunately, one died in September 2018 while I served as chief. I love and respect each of them, every officer and family who experienced the same sense of pain and extreme loss. Those collective personal tragedies are enough to remind any chief of the critical role they play in improving officer safety. So when anyone presumes to understand my intent or thoughts as they relate to the death or serious injuries of officers, even inferring that I do not consider its potential, it is an exercise of privilege. Countering misinformation with fact is not contemptuous; you should expect it of modern leaders.