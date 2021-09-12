GUEST COLUMN: Waterloo chief says his record, actions being misrepresented

In short, demonstrating integrity means being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness; qualities that people should expect from police officers. Although it is unfortunate, they chose to author something woefully inaccurate. After the publication of the last few unfounded articles, I am not surprised. Their message is wearing thin, and they are doubling down. This community is far too educated, politically savvy, and definitely not as fickle as they hoped. Please do not allow this to alter your feelings toward the officers who humbly continue to serve with very little fanfare — those persons who courageously protect the city of Waterloo in this era of policing with integrity — because they are doing an outstanding job. Everyone has a choice when it comes to employment, and I could never promise that no one will elect to leave, because doing so would be as presumptuous as those who authored the letter. What I can promise is that although 21st century policing includes balancing emergent demands from you, our stakeholders, this department will continue to adapt to meet your needs. That may beget a policy change or tweaking a deployment strategy, or matching attrition with renewed recruiting and hiring efforts. We stand ready to serve and understand that change is necessary.