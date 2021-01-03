GUEST COLUMN: Voters should decide Cedar Falls mayor's role

Green also fails to understand or appreciate the long hours and work ethic of previous mayors. This work ethic in large part is responsible for the city’s enviable status. He would prefer to have staff responsible for running the city. Worse yet, he wants language adopted that would make it difficult to terminate the city’s administrator, directors and managers. His inability to see into the future and be visionary is probably the result of just being inexperienced or too naïve and nuanced.

Mayor Green has publicly stated he’s pushing for a part-time mayor because he believes a full-time mayor duplicates the role of the city administrator. He obviously knows very little about representative government or how to have an effective leadership structure of a $100 million organization. No worthwhile enterprise the size of Cedar Falls would operate without the CEO overseeing all of staff from top to bottom to some degree.

Yes, Mayor Green wants to hand over the keys to the city to an unelected staff. He forgets he’s new in the job and still green. There are no cries from the public to make this drastic change. Perhaps the best check and balance for local government is the opportunity to elect the individual mayor and council members who will guide the course of the community’s future — and be held accountable. Removing this element and cutting the mayor’s role and responsibilities to part-time, with part-pay, is a matter that should be left to the voters of Cedar Falls. We should not allow the current mayor to sellout 40 years of full-time effort, with amazing results, especially during a pandemic.

Jim Brown is the former mayor of Cedar Falls and remains active in the community of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley.