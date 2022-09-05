GUEST COLUMN: Vote yes Sept. 13 to invest in Waterloo’s future

An Aug. 7 guest column in The Courier claimed the upcoming Sept. 13 referendum to support a Waterloo-run broadband system was a “boondoggle.” This is simply not the case.

The people of Waterloo have already approved the creation of a city-owned and managed broadband utility in a 2005 vote. Now, the Sept. 13 referendum is asking residents to support the use of bonds to help finance the buildout of this project in order to keep the costs of the financing down. That is right, these bonds will help the city finance the project in a fiscally responsible way, not add to the overall costs as some have claimed.

This project would help the city build a 100-mile backbone for an underground fiber-optic broadband system that would provide fast, reliable internet to all Waterloo residents. Building this new, dependable network would bring further competition to the internet market that could drive down costs through the current providers who many residents feel charge too much for internet service.

In 2005, Waterloo voted to build a city-managed broadband system. The Sept. 13 referendum now gives us the ability to build the system in a fiscally responsible way while offering high-quality fiber-optic internet to all residents of Waterloo.

In fact, throughout the project planning process it was clear those city residents who are most underserved by the current internet providers, largely on the north side of town, would benefit greatly from the new internet service.

Not only will a city-managed broadband utility help underserved community members, but it will also add jobs in Waterloo and keep the money we spend on internet service in our community. Currently, we pay large companies for internet service and the money goes to shareholders. With a yes vote on Sept. 13 and signing up for the municipal broadband service you will be voting to keep investments in Waterloo.

As someone who was born and raised in Waterloo and works in our community day in and day out, I support the Sept. 13 referendum to invest in Waterloo’s future growth, support our underserved neighbors, and keep jobs and our money in Waterloo.

Vote yes in the general obligation bond referendum special election Sept. 13.