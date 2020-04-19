GUEST COLUMN: Virus response should not be about the economy

These steps occur as we focus upon the terror of COVID-19. Instead of continuing to improve U.S. automotive fleet fuel efficiency by about 5% per year, the new National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards require only a 1.5% annual improvement through model year 2026. Auto manufacturers did not ask for this. There will be an increase in emissions, an additional 2 billion barrels of fuel burning in coming years, and up to 923 million extra tons of carbon dioxide being emitted. Advocates for the change claim it will keep auto prices from rising a bit, so people will buy new, more fuel-efficient vehicles. We are using more renewable energy in the U.S. Our cars are more fuel-efficient. Our total energy demand is leveling off and even going down in many sectors. This is good. Reduction in burning of fossil fuels reduces carbon in our atmosphere. This helps in climate management, especially beneficial for our children and grandchildren.