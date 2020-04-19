GUEST COLUMN: Virus response should not be about the economy

We heard the blurb from Washington, “a hundred thousand dead is not so bad.” We watch our home state, Iowa, from our lockdown in Virginia, and wonder if Iowa’s leaders think COVID-19 will go easy on Iowa.
The incidence of COVID-19 in Iowa is about where Maryland was five weeks ago. Maryland cases and deaths doubled every two to three days. Maryland is in lockdown. In Iowa, there seems to be a fear of an economic downturn if a lockdown occurs. This is the emphasis on money rather than public health that our president advocates. For us ordinary people, health is our top priority.
I follow a few economic indicators, trying to track trends. In March, for example, both WTI and Brent prices for a barrel of crude oil were under $30 and were briefly under $20 a barrel. Our leaders told us for years that cheap energy was good for America. We subsidize oil producers and spend billions on military steps to assure cheap oil from countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia. We routinely spend more than a trillion dollars a year on national security (defense, intelligence, etc.), much of which shores up petro states. Recently, at $20 a barrel, we had cheap energy, e.g., car gasoline is under $2 a gallon.
The struggle inside the OPEC oil cartel made fossil fuel cheap. I was stunned when President Trump called for President Putin and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and Khashoggi-assassination plotter Mohammad Bin Salman to settle the OPEC argument and get the price of crude higher. Why? Under $30 a barrel, fracking is not profitable, and this sector of the American economy has been slowed and even stopped this year. Fossil fuels bring big profits and result in huge political contributions in America. President Trump even threatened a tariff on OPEC producers, a tax we would pay, a welfare handout to the inefficient fracking fossil cartel in the U.S.
These steps occur as we focus upon the terror of COVID-19. Instead of continuing to improve U.S. automotive fleet fuel efficiency by about 5% per year, the new National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards require only a 1.5% annual improvement through model year 2026. Auto manufacturers did not ask for this. There will be an increase in emissions, an additional 2 billion barrels of fuel burning in coming years, and up to 923 million extra tons of carbon dioxide being emitted. Advocates for the change claim it will keep auto prices from rising a bit, so people will buy new, more fuel-efficient vehicles. We are using more renewable energy in the U.S. Our cars are more fuel-efficient. Our total energy demand is leveling off and even going down in many sectors. This is good. Reduction in burning of fossil fuels reduces carbon in our atmosphere. This helps in climate management, especially beneficial for our children and grandchildren.
Some factions in America just keep moving forward, using the COVID-19 chaos to cover their same old agenda. Grocers use it to push to eliminate or weaken the bottle deposit rule. Take a look at the roads and byways of states without bottle deposit rules, and be stunned at the increased litter. Abortion opponents have another excuse in COVID-19 chaos to restrict abortions. Gun-rights advocates in California seek 2nd Amendment protection to keep shops selling guns and ammunition open as other retailers have to close because of coronavirus chaos. Politicians seem to have used classified briefing information to profit from this calamity by dumping stock. In January, the Singapore government knew COVID-19 survives in air vents, and moved quickly to a national lockdown that helps keep its COVID-19 incidence among the lowest in the world.
What is important? Ask anyone who is dying. Ask anyone who spends time with dying people. I never hear that the economy is important. No one is asking about the stock market, or the price of crude oil, or television ratings of politicians. They talk about family and friends, about great memories and great hopes for the future. This COVID-19 crisis is not about the economy, it is about the survival of humanity, yours and mine.
David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!