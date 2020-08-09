GUEST COLUMN: Use other moments, not the anthem, to make statement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recliner season is almost here — those glorious Sunday afternoons spent being entertained by the amazing athletic ability of professional football players.

Except, now, it might not be so glorious.

There likely will be many players who disrespectfully kneel during the national anthem.

Somehow, it won’t feel like Sunday fun day anymore.

This country has problems. No doubt about it. There’s work to be done.

But this country also has greatness, and that part seems to get forgotten.

Think about it this way. A lectern at a funeral service is not the time or place to disparage anyone, especially the deceased. Eulogies are meant to be respectful.

You may have a grievance against the deceased. Perhaps the person treated you unjustly. You have every right to feel the way you do, but there will be other moments to be heard. Don’t make your statement during the one-hour service.