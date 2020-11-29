GUEST COLUMN: Unmasking your true self during a pandemic

Many hospitals are at nearly full capacity after the pandemic stormed into Iowa again. Nevertheless, our governor will still not mandate masks in all social situations. Gov. Kim Reynolds has pussy-footed around the entire time we have experienced this virus. Her ridiculous behavior was closely modeled after Donald Trump, who held “super spreader” rallies at the end of the election cycle. One was even held in Des Moines in October, where thousands of his followers in close quarters showed up mostly without masks. The participants showed their lack of decency for fellow Americans by not wearing masks within huge crowds of people. It has been reported that these rally locations are now hot spots for the disease. By not wearing a mask and not following social distancing guidelines, the maskless person reveals their selfishness or ignorance. Not wearing masks demonstrates how little people care about the hundreds of thousands of victims dying and the millions of other Americans who will suffer their entire lives as a result of contracting the virus.