GUEST COLUMN: Unmasking your true self during a pandemic

The CDC recommended Americans wear cloth face coverings in April, citing that 50% of the transmissions of the coronavirus came from unaware asymptomatic infectious people. The CDC said most masks, except for N-95s, were intended to block virus-laden particles emitted by the person wearing the mask. The CDC now acknowledges a cloth mask will help the wearer to some degree, but the primary reason a person wears a mask is to protect others. Therefore the system only works if everyone wears a mask.
Americans and Iowans are presently experiencing another horrible outbreak of COVID-19. This includes now over 12 million cases and over a quarter of a million deaths. Nationally with only 4% of the earth’s population, the U.S. embarrassingly has about 20% of the world’s reported cases and deaths. But just counting deaths does not take into account the horrific long-term health effects the virus is having or will have on those who survive.
Mayo Clinic has said that COVID-19 not only affects the lungs but many other organs as well. Long-term health problems include damage to the heart muscle, even with people who experienced mild symptoms. Mayo found that, “young people got strokes, seizures and Guillain-Barre syndrome.” COVID-19 victims may have an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. COVID-19 can make blood cells more likely to form clots, which can affect the lungs, legs, liver and kidneys or cause strokes and heart attacks. Mayo Clinic concluded the horrific experiences people encountered trying to recover from COVID-19 could cause traumatic stress syndrome, depression and anxiety. This is not a typical seasonal flu virus.
Many hospitals are at nearly full capacity after the pandemic stormed into Iowa again. Nevertheless, our governor will still not mandate masks in all social situations. Gov. Kim Reynolds has pussy-footed around the entire time we have experienced this virus. Her ridiculous behavior was closely modeled after Donald Trump, who held “super spreader” rallies at the end of the election cycle. One was even held in Des Moines in October, where thousands of his followers in close quarters showed up mostly without masks. The participants showed their lack of decency for fellow Americans by not wearing masks within huge crowds of people. It has been reported that these rally locations are now hot spots for the disease. By not wearing a mask and not following social distancing guidelines, the maskless person reveals their selfishness or ignorance. Not wearing masks demonstrates how little people care about the hundreds of thousands of victims dying and the millions of other Americans who will suffer their entire lives as a result of contracting the virus.
According to health specialists, this is just the beginning of this latest outbreak. Although predictions change constantly, it is estimated by medical specialists that the U.S. may see between 400,000-500,000 COVID-19 deaths by mid-winter if apathy continues as it is now. That number equals roughly the amount of active duty personnel who serve in the U.S. Army. Trump, the self-proclaimed “war time” president, claims he has combated COVID-9 so well. But he and his maskless supporters, including Iowans, may contribute toward the deaths of an army’s worth of Americans before this is all over. What a deplorable legacy for Donald Trump and the people who blindly follow his misguided rhetoric. I’ve heard some Iowans feel not wearing a mask shows a lack of patriotism and compassion for fellow Americans.
There is still a chance for Iowans and Americans to turn this crisis around. Although there is definite hope when a vaccine appears, we will all have to strictly follow what science dictates in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. Even with a vaccine, it will be months if not a year before we will feel safe in eliminating certain medical protocols. We will all have to drop our political differences as we leave the front door every day while we are donning our mask and preparing to properly social distance. The very lives and livelihoods of Iowans and other Americans depend upon it.
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!