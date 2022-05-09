GUEST COLUMN: Unity for service: Giving back to your community

When I was growing up, my parents instilled in me the importance of giving back to your family, your community and your country. I am sure that many of you were also raised with similar values. The past two and a half years of isolation and restrictions imposed by the pandemic has brought home to us both the importance of our social relationships and how fragile our connections with the community around us can be. As we move forward into the “new normal,” we find ourselves rejoicing in once again being with family and friends but are still searching for a meaningful way to reengage with our community. Might I suggest that the Exchange Clubs are a good way to do this, offering many ways to give back to our community, while at the same time, establishing and expanding our network of social friendships.

The National Exchange Club is currently celebrating its 111th year as an organization. It was established March 11, 1911, when a group of Detroit, Michigan, businessmen led by Charles Berkey founded the organization as a means of networking and promoting services to the community. Today’s National Exchange Club has grown to over 630 local clubs with 18,000 members throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Our national project is the prevention of child abuse, with the other three areas of service being community service, youth service and Americanism.

Black Hawk County hosts three active local Exchange Clubs, the Exchange Club of Waterloo, the Exchange Club of Cedar Falls and the Sunrise Exchange Club. A fourth club, the Exchange Club of the Cedar Valley, is in the process of reforming but is not yet active. Together, these clubs annually generate both financial support, projects and volunteers to our local communities. The Exchange Club of Cedar Falls runs the annual “Toys for Tots” campaign bringing presents to over 2,000 children each Christmas who would otherwise lack presents on Christmas morning. The Waterloo Club was instrumental in establishing Waterloo’s Exchange Park — building the large shelter, the walkway lighting throughout the park’s baseball complex and most recently, building the Trike Track, a destination play location for preschool aged children and children requiring adaptive tricycles.

The Waterloo Club has also brought a series of “Healing Fields” to the city memorializing our fallen veterans from the Civil War to present day conflicts. The Sunrise Exchange Club operates the “petting zoo” located on the Cattle Congress grounds where families and children can go to pet and interact with a wide variety of animals.

All of our clubs raise funds for projects toward preventing child abuse. Area students are recognized for academic achievement and civic involvement through our Students of the Month/Year programs, recognize students who have overcome personal or family adversity through our ACE awards, and pay tribute to our student athletes.

We acknowledge local police, firefighters/first responders of the year, generate volunteers for the food bank, the Honor Flights as well as many other activities and events. We can even be found ringing the kettle bells for the Salvation Army over the Christmas holiday season.

Our local Exchange Clubs offer many opportunities for individuals searching for ways to give back to their community. Come learn more about Exchange, how you can become a part of improving your community and why our motto is “Unity for Service.” Everyone needs to network, needs the chance to serve others and to experience the fulfillment that comes from giving.

Exchange can help you do this. Together we can make a difference in our communities. Join us at from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 23, at SingleSpeed Brewery in Waterloo to learn more about what Exchange can offer you.

Michael Knapp has an MSW from University of Iowa, worked in human services and education for nearly 50 and years in Waterloo before retirement , is a Vietnam veteran.

