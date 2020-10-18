GUEST COLUMN: UNI guest column

It is imperative that we have access to accurate data relative to our colleges and universities. Approximately 7,000 post-secondary education institutions in the United States, including our three state universities, report data related to enrollments, retention and graduation rates, cost of attendance, faculty and staff, and institutional finances to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. The data is then used at the federal and state level for policy analysis and development, at the institutional level for benchmarking and peer analysis, and by students and parents to aid in the college search process. These data are also used by legislators to determine the amount of money states spend on higher education, and by city administrators, private business owners, and those in the property development and housing markets.