GUEST COLUMN: UNI Alerts shouldn't spread rumors

Yet at 4:37 a.m., the UNI community received a second message saying the site had been cleared, and “at this time the suspects are still at large.”

UNI appears to have dropped the story about Black men running south, which the Cedar Falls Police never confirmed.

I am a historian who has taught about race relations in America. Scholars know that in the Jim Crow era in the South, lynching often began with rumors. Whites heard about a crime, real or imaginary, and gathered for mob violence. Things have changed since then, but a false message can still kill. When the university refers to black men, and later announces “suspects still at large,” it endangers students of color.

The events of April 4 happened during the trial of George Floyd’s killer. By now, the protests in support of Black Lives Matter should have changed the way UNI thinks about policing and violence.

What can be done? I’m not sure, in part because I do not know exactly what happened. By now, UNI Public Safety and UNI President Mark Nook must have a fair idea of what occurred. They should tell us whether they stand behind the UNI Alert messages. Were there two black suspects running along College, and was it accurate to say “the suspects still at large?”

A transparent approach could help the campus reckon with what has gone wrong, and try to do what is right. UNI is a great place for students, and I have seen many people of color excel here. Yes, we’re in a pandemic, but Mark Nook would never use that an excuse. We must do better, and we can start with the messages sent out by UNI Alert.

Wallace Hettle is a professor of history at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

