GUEST COLUMN: Unforeseen consequences of COVID-19

We now have about 70,000 dead from COVID in the U.S. People are impatient with the lack of a solution and with being unable to consume stuff freely and constantly. It is tough for a culture that tends to be materialistic and literal. I am not immune. There have been some hours when I was a bit bored. Not for long. We who have short attention spans learned how to construct life positively. We bought some plants and now have our “kitchen” garden functioning, with mint, basil, rosemary, parsley and dill growing. I walk daily perhaps two miles in the hills and forests of our neighborhood. I read the Waverly newspapers, the Waterloo Courier and Washington Post, and grow weary of the total coverage by print and other media about COVID.

For many people, COVID is a plot to make life miserable for Americans; some say it is God’s will; some say it is another flu variety; some say more die from starvation in the world every day; some say it is not as bad as measles or polio. Maybe it is a symptom of the growing struggle between the U.S. and China for world domination. While this symptom takes center stage, China is arresting good people in Hong Kong and taking over the South China Sea with military presence and control. There has been little or no progress on resolving the trade war between China and the U.S.