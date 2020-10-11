GUEST COLUMN: Truth, history and American exceptionalism

In last Sunday’s (Oct. 4) opinion piece, DC Larson seemed enamored by, and nostalgic for, a patriotic teaching of American exceptionalism. He wrote, “President Trump’s idea for teaching faith and historical truths in schools is a fine one, and much needed.” To my way of thinking, there is a lot wrong with that line of thought, especially the concept of historical truths.

To teach students about the learning of history, I offered the old parable, “The Blind Men and the Elephant.” I’ll paraphrase. Six scholars intent on learning about this thing called an elephant went to examine one so they might “satisfy their minds.” Of course, they had to do so without the benefit of sight. Each came away with a “truth.” The man holding the elephant’s tail was certain he was dealing with a rope, the man with the trunk was definitely dealing with a snake. And so it went; this thing was part snake, rope, tree, spear, wall and fan. The actual truth, of course, could not be discerned unless each part of the beast had been objectively studied by each man. So it is with with American history.