GUEST COLUMN: Truth, history and American exceptionalism

In last Sunday’s (Oct. 4) opinion piece, DC Larson seemed enamored by, and nostalgic for, a patriotic teaching of American exceptionalism. He wrote, “President Trump’s idea for teaching faith and historical truths in schools is a fine one, and much needed.” To my way of thinking, there is a lot wrong with that line of thought, especially the concept of historical truths.
To teach students about the learning of history, I offered the old parable, “The Blind Men and the Elephant.” I’ll paraphrase. Six scholars intent on learning about this thing called an elephant went to examine one so they might “satisfy their minds.” Of course, they had to do so without the benefit of sight. Each came away with a “truth.” The man holding the elephant’s tail was certain he was dealing with a rope, the man with the trunk was definitely dealing with a snake. And so it went; this thing was part snake, rope, tree, spear, wall and fan. The actual truth, of course, could not be discerned unless each part of the beast had been objectively studied by each man. So it is with with American history.
Larson suggests information from Trump’s proposed “1776 Commission” would “enrich learning.” Possibly it would, as long as information from “The 1619 Project” was taught as well. “The 1619 Project” did not come into being to teach hate. It was created to counter a version of America’s story that has dominated classrooms for as long as American history has been taught. Imagine the outcome if the truth-seeking man from the above example had insisted the object was a snake. What if he had had the power to promote his interpretation as fact, and that his version had a four-hundred year head start on the other five perspectives? His “truth” may have dominated the discussion, but without the alternate views, it really is not a truth. It had just been taught with the loudest voice for the longest time.
Alternative views of history are not about hate; they are about filling in gaps in the narrative that, for whatever reason, had not properly been filled in before. Being critical and being hateful are not the same. If you criticize a child for a poor report card, you can do so with love and a hope for improvement. The same is true for pointing out blemishes in American history. It doesn’t mean you hate America; it means you seek improvement, clarification, and understanding. You desire “a more perfect union.”
I don’t know the extent to which his affiliation with the publications he writes for, (Daily Caller, American Thinker) reflect his beliefs, but my observation is they tend to come from one side of the proverbial elephant. If he is indeed an independent thinker I would invite him to participate in community reads of Ibram X. Kendi’s, “How To Be An Antiracist.” The Cedar Falls Library and University of Northern Iowa are both offering online opportunities. I would encourage him to participate.
I used to tell students there was “junk food” history and “health food” history. “Health food” history may not be as flavorful or fun, but I believe it is better for you. I think it would be healthy to discuss Kendi’s book with someone who may not find his truths palate pleasing. I believe them to be true. If he doesn’t, his views still could contribute to a more balanced educational diet.
He recalled reciting the pledge as a second-grader. I wonder about the actual history lessons that may have followed in his classrooms then, and over his subsequent years of schooling. Were they as inclusive and critical as they could have been? Or, did they just taste sweet at the time? Were they from all sides of the elephant, or just one?
Denny McCabe taught American history at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo. He is now retired.
