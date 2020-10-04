GUEST COLUMN: Trump's American exceptionalism

The time is always right for national pride to be shouted from building tops and small-town street corners.

The Trump Revolution offered tens of millions of us a ground-shaking, fire-breathing chance to restore this country to its defining greatness. And damned if we didn’t jump aboard the high-balling express — fists clenched and the Battle Hymn of the Republic in our throats.

One American experience truth underscored by that historic campaign is that it’s valid to believe in something bigger than yourself: A strapping spirit with roots in yesterday, a reawakened resolve today, and confidence that tomorrow holds potential for wonders that we can, as a free nation, make real. Being an American isn’t some abstract concept found in old, stem-winding speeches and mossbacked library tomes. It’s as alive as a kid first encountering the noble poetry of our Declaration of Independence.

From childhood, I listened as my mother recalled the American mood during WWII. The robust sense of national identity, the plucky “we’re all in this together” spirit that impelled homefront efforts like rationing and scrap metal drives that helped make possible our eventual triumph over fascism.