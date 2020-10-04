GUEST COLUMN: Trump's American exceptionalism

The time is always right for national pride to be shouted from building tops and small-town street corners.
The Trump Revolution offered tens of millions of us a ground-shaking, fire-breathing chance to restore this country to its defining greatness. And damned if we didn’t jump aboard the high-balling express — fists clenched and the Battle Hymn of the Republic in our throats.
One American experience truth underscored by that historic campaign is that it’s valid to believe in something bigger than yourself: A strapping spirit with roots in yesterday, a reawakened resolve today, and confidence that tomorrow holds potential for wonders that we can, as a free nation, make real. Being an American isn’t some abstract concept found in old, stem-winding speeches and mossbacked library tomes. It’s as alive as a kid first encountering the noble poetry of our Declaration of Independence.
From childhood, I listened as my mother recalled the American mood during WWII. The robust sense of national identity, the plucky “we’re all in this together” spirit that impelled homefront efforts like rationing and scrap metal drives that helped make possible our eventual triumph over fascism.
Regardless of demographic differences, Americans of that era saluted Old Glory, honored the national anthem, and were contemptuous of all within or without our borders who meant harm to us and our national sovereignty.
When a 1960s second-grader, I stood beside my Catholic elementary-school desk, hand over heart, and recited the Pledge of Allegiance with 20-some classmates. Back then, parental insistence that children be allowed to opt out of patriotic declarations was unheard of.
President Trump’s idea for teaching patriotic faith and historical truths in schools is a fine one, and much needed. His proposed 1776 Commission would enrich learning.
American experience accounts and promises define us as exceptional. Never forget that we profit magnificently from divine providence.
“My God! What little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on Earth enjoy!”
— Thomas Jefferson
DC Larson is a Waterloo resident and writer. His essays have run in Daily Caller, American Thinker, and elsewhere.
