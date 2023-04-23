It couldn’t be more clear.

Democrats’ stunt indictment of President Donald Trump is greater than an offense against one man and his electoral fortunes, though it certainly is that. It constitutes an attack on the millions of regular folks who support him.

It is a broadside launched toward the Make America Great Again movement that enjoys the support of half the country.

Consider the enormity: An elite composed of the Democrat Party, Big Media, and Big Tech squaring off against We the People, who dared think we could choose our own leader, chart the course of our own nation in a way that benefits us, not the pampered elite.

“They’re not coming after me,” Trump famously said. “They’re coming after you. I’m just standing in their way.”

The Epoch Times reports Americans have donated nearly $19 million to him, in the first quarter since the indictment. Clearly, the Trump train is plowing ahead.

This is a momentous time in which America-hating Democrats have perverted our legal system, turning it against its promise of equal justice, exploiting it as a tool against political adversaries.

That’s an unAmerican phenomenon worthy of banana republics and tin-pot dictators, not the world’s preeminent free country. We deserve better. Our national character demands it.

In this tumultuous era, when Trump and his adherents are persecuted, all patriotic Americans must unite in support of freedom and fairness. Regardless of your political sensibilities, if you believe in America and its constitutional guarantee of justice, you must stand with Trump, with us.

He has now assumed folk hero status. He is more than an individual, he has become a symbol of We the People. Of the little guy.

“He is to the corrupt establishment what Ronald Reagan was to the Soviet Empire,” Newt Gingrich said of Trump during an April Fox News Channel appearance.

By supporting him against the forces conspiring to prevent his reelection bid, you will be standing up for yourself, for regular people’s interest in political freedom. This is not a new call for unity. Old Hollywood offered an example.

“We can’t win the old ballgame unless we have teamwork,” said Gary Cooper as John Doe, in the 1941 Frank Capra classic “Meet John Doe.” “And that’s where every John Doe comes in. It’s up to him to get together with his teammate. And your teammate, my friends, is the guy next door to you.”

Donald Trump offers the same inspirational quality as the Doe character. He evokes similarly stirring calls to national pride, to new unity of citizens in common struggles.

We are Americans. We don’t take orders from anyone. As the old song advised: “You run your mouth, and I’ll run my business, brother!”

Trump events across America are packed by laughing, roaring, defiantly exuberant tens of thousands. Feeling proud and beholden to no one is liberating.

What is evident, given the tremendous nationwide outpouring of feverish, grassroots support for the idea of a people-vs.-establishment movement, is that the vital spirit of American individuality and independence breathes, still.

That spirit is what first raised our nation to global superiority.

The political status quo didn’t make America exceptional. We the People did that. And we can do it, again.

Together, we can support Trump in this season of storms. Make no mistake, this New York indictment is only the beginning.

This is a witch hunt. Democrats are vicious, and there will be more legal attacks. They know they can’t beat Trump at the ballot box, so they’re pursuing lawfare.

“I am a unifier,” Trump once declared. “And I would love to see the Republican Party, and everybody, get together and unify. When we unify, there’s nobody — nobody — that’s going to beat us!”

In 2023, America has its new John Doe. The indictment is a message to us all, to surrender to the elite.

Like hell we will!

17 political cartoons tackle Donald Trump's indictment