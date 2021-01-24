GUEST COLUMN: Trump has split the Republican Party

One of Will Rogers’ (1879-1935; social commentator) most widely quoted aphorisms was “I’m not a member of any organized party. I am a Democrat.” He also quipped, “If you ever injected truth into politics you have no politics.”
The truth about today’s political environment is that the Democratic Party has two factions, the left-wing liberals and centrists like President Joe Biden. Though the Democrats control the Senate and House of Representatives, the platitudes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) may cause the Biden-Harris administration fits.
The Republican Party is in significant disarray. After Donald Trump’s failed re-election bid, losing 61 court cases claiming voter fraud while 3,006 elected county auditors, 50 elected state auditors, 538 Electoral College voters and Attorney General Bill Barr declared the 2020 election legitimate, the right-wing mobsters invading the U.S. Capitol with his encouragement and second impeachment, a Republican civil war has erupted.
Religiously reading The Wall Street Journal, a conservative newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch of Fox News fame, keeps me in tune with my fiscally responsible and pro-business values. The journals’ writers and editors’ approval of Donald Trump has steadily declined since the 2016 election. Post-Nov. 3 election stories are quite candid. For example, the Jan. 11 headline speaks volumes: “GOP splits over its path after Trump.”
Prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Donald Trump Jr. publicly proclaimed, “This isn’t their Republican Party any more. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party.” Conversely, GOP strategist Scott Reed and recent chief political strategist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, “I think the Trump brand is close to destroyed.”
On Oct. 28 – six days prior to the election — William Galston (Wall Street Journal) reported historians may see June 10 as an important date. Why? “That is when the Republican National Committee announced – for the first time since its founding before the Civil War – the party would not draft a new platform.” Republicans were declaring they were the cult of Trump’s authoritarian regime, and his values were sacrosanct.
Josh Holmes, former campaign manager for Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), notes the future challenge for Republicans is to “exclude radical elements.” His reference is to the violent ideologies and white supremacist groups who attended the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, white power rally and attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Documented trespassers include the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, No White Guilt, Boogaloo Bois, Anticom, Cowboys for Trump and QAnon (Voice of America, Jan. 16).
Claims by Fox News, Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and QAnon-sympathizer Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that left-wing Antifa activists attacked the Capitol were false, FBI and CIA investigations concluded. Even Trump acknowledged his supporters – not liberal activists – invaded the Capitol.
Sixty-six companies are halting donations to 147 GOP members of Congress who supported Trump’s attempt to overturn the election results and to other Republicans who kept silent during Trump’s four-year reign while he undermined democratic processes and the constitution (Bloomberg, Jan. 11). (Does this include Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds?) Money speaks louder to career politicians in the swamp than does the voice of their constituents.
The Wall Street Journal’s Jan. 4 and 7 editorials are straightforward: “By indulging Mr. Trump, Republicans are helping him divide the party and remain as a potential kingmaker. It’s a mess. The GOP is bitterly split.”
Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.