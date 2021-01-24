GUEST COLUMN: Trump has split the Republican Party

Prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Donald Trump Jr. publicly proclaimed, “This isn’t their Republican Party any more. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party.” Conversely, GOP strategist Scott Reed and recent chief political strategist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, “I think the Trump brand is close to destroyed.”

On Oct. 28 – six days prior to the election — William Galston (Wall Street Journal) reported historians may see June 10 as an important date. Why? “That is when the Republican National Committee announced – for the first time since its founding before the Civil War – the party would not draft a new platform.” Republicans were declaring they were the cult of Trump’s authoritarian regime, and his values were sacrosanct.

Josh Holmes, former campaign manager for Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), notes the future challenge for Republicans is to “exclude radical elements.” His reference is to the violent ideologies and white supremacist groups who attended the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, white power rally and attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Documented trespassers include the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, No White Guilt, Boogaloo Bois, Anticom, Cowboys for Trump and QAnon (Voice of America, Jan. 16).